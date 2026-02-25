Bills’ Brandon Beane Announces Double Decision That Impacts Josh Allen After Confirming $10M News

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117372

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117372

Essentials Inside The Story Beane made two key offseason calls affecting Allen’s pass catchers.

One receiver has been challenged to step up this offseason.

Cap space move also strengthens the offense around Allen.

Change feels inevitable for the Buffalo Bills this offseason, and GM Brandon Beane has already set the tone with two key decisions that send a clear message to Josh Allen’s offensive weapons. While speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Beane opened up about the future of Dalton Kincaid’s contract and challenged Keon Coleman to take the next step.

“At the right time, we’ll knock that out sometime this spring,” Beane said, addressing Dalton Kincaid’s contract situation. “The production that our offense has with him on the field, I think I figured it up this season, it was like 7.1 points more [during] the games he started versus the five that he missed.”

Kincaid is set to earn $8.75 million on that fifth-year option, according to Spotrac. Meanwhile, Beane also turned his attention to wide receiver Keon Coleman.

“I think we need to see Keon have the offseason that he had a year ago,” Beane said. “Which was excellent; we couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Early last season, Coleman looked unstoppable. He torched the Baltimore Ravens with eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. After that, though, inconsistency and a few disciplinary benchings slowed him down. Over his final 11 games, he managed only 30 receptions for 292 yards and three scores, averaging just 2.7 catches and 26.5 yards per game.

“So that is kind of the challenge to Keon,” added Beane.

Now, under head coach Joe Brady, Coleman gets a fresh opportunity. If he responds, Josh Allen and Bills Mafia could see a major boost.

At the same time, Kincaid remained Buffalo’s most efficient pass catcher in 2025. In fact, his receiving EPA of +38.5 ranked 14th league-wide per Next Gen Stats, and his 14.6 yards per catch led all Buffalo pass catchers with at least 15 receptions. Still, durability remains the concern.

The former first-round pick played only 13 games in 2024 and 12 in 2025. A lingering knee issue has limited him for two straight seasons. Therefore, Beane made it clear that the priority for the 26-year-old is simple: stay on the field. If Kincaid stays healthy and Coleman regains form, Josh Allen and the Bills will have exactly what they need to make a real run next season.

While securing Allen’s weapons for the future is a priority, Beane also made a critical move to address the team’s immediate financial needs.

Bills create $10M in cap space with Spencer Brown restructure

The Bills are still adjusting the books as the new league year approaches. At the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brandon Beane shared that Buffalo reworked right tackle Spencer Brown’s contract. As a result, the move gives the team breathing room while keeping a key piece of Josh Allen’s protection in Orchard Park.

“We’ve actually restructured Spencer Brown, so we will get some money back with Spencer,” Beane said on One Bills Live. “It saves us a little over $10 million with the cap conversion with Spencer. I want to say [10.4 million]. Listen, we know we have to get under the cap.”We know we have X number of days to do that, and there are different ways to do it.”

The adjustment frees up roughly $10.4 million. Previously, Buffalo handed Brown a four-year, $72 million extension in September 2024, and he has rewarded that faith. He’s now viewed by many in Bills Mafia as Allen’s most dependable protector.

Brown stands as one of Beane’s best draft picks since taking over in 2017. Buffalo grabbed him out of Northern Iowa in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 93rd overall selection. Since then, he has started 69 games at right tackle and appeared in 73, showing steady growth.

Most importantly, his recent numbers back it up. He posted an 84.6 run-block grade on Pro Football Focus, tied for eighth in the league, while earning a 76.2 overall grade that ranked 22nd among tackles.

With Brown under contract through 2028, the restructure strengthens both the cap sheet and Allen’s protection.