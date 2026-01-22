Buffalo Bills Make Brian Daboll Announcement as Owner Reveals Josh Allen’s Role in HC Hiring

The Buffalo Bills crashed out of the postseason yet again, losing to the Denver Broncos. Another disappointing postseason prompted the Bills to fire Sean McDermott on January 19, 2026. Now, the Bills are in the hunt for a new coach.

The New York Giants’ former head coach Brian Daboll recently wrapped his interview with the Buffalo Bills for the head coach position. Daboll isn’t an unfamiliar face of the franchise, as he has previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Bills from 2018 to 2021.

“We have completed an interview with Brian Daboll for our head coaching position.”

Besides Daboll, the franchise also recently concluded an interview with Joe Brady, who is the current offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.