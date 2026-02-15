Buffalo Bills Urged to Pursue George Pickens Trade as Jerry Jones Makes Decision on Cowboys WR’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Pickens drawing league-wide interest as Cowboys weigh franchise tag vs trade

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a multi-million dollar decision with receiver George Pickens, and the Buffalo Bills are reportedly waiting to pounce. With many NFL teams needing a top wideout option, he is drawing all the attention right now. While the Dallas Cowboys would like to keep him, the Buffalo Bills are being urged to make a bold move.

According to the Bleacher Report, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport thinks that Dallas may consider options other than putting a franchise tag on Pickens. They could listen if teams come calling after the tag. Serious conversations could start with at least a second-round pick on the table. That’s where the Buffalo Bills could come in.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is entering his prime, and the Cowboys won’t part with a top-tier receiver cheaply. The franchise tag for wideouts is projected at just over $28 million, and the Bills are already $10.2 million over the cap. That means GM Brandon Beane would need to clear space to make Pickens a long-term piece.

Then comes the problem of what price is right. It is fair to say that with the interest in the receiver around the league, Dallas likely won’t settle for a second-round pick. A first-rounder might be necessary, but for Buffalo, getting a proven Pro Bowler could outweigh gambling on an untested rookie at 26th overall.

Every move comes with risk, but Pickens could be the missing weapon to transform Buffalo’s passing game, and fast. Khalil Shakir led Buffalo with just over 700 receiving yards, but George Pickens blew past that mark with 1,429 yards this year, more than double. Josh Allen could use a proven, go-to target like Pickens to take his offense to the next level.

Falling just short against the Denver Broncos surely stung in Buffalo. A single extra reception might’ve flipped everything. With Josh Allen under center, firepower exists, yet no receiver has stepped into the spotlight. The Bills must decide if the reward is worth the cost. Meanwhile, the Cowboys appear to know this cost all too well.

Jerry Jones makes his intentions clear on George Pickens

Jerry Jones does not want to lose Pickens. The Cowboys traded for him before the 2025 season to pair him with CeeDee Lamb. The move paid off in a big way. Now Jones wants to keep him in Dallas for the long run.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” Jones said. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

Jones’s comments make it clear that Dallas values Pickens as a key part of the offense. Letting him walk would leave a major gap in their passing game. Pickens also shared his thoughts on staying with the franchise during the Pro Bowl.

“Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody…” he said. “If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”

His response showed a desire to stay, but with an understanding that it is a business decision. With the franchise tag projected to be over $28 million, contract talks will not be simple. Dallas must decide if a long-term deal fits its salary plans.

As free agency gets closer, the George Pickens situation could shape the offseason. Dallas wants stability, while Buffalo needs firepower. The next few weeks will test both front offices. Whether it ends in a long-term deal or a trade, this decision could impact the AFC race in 2026.