Calls Mount Against Bills’ Star Taylor Rapp After ‘Friendly Fire’ Hurt Josh Allen’s TE

Another page in Buffalo’s story is being written through Dalton Kincaid. At 6’4”, 240 pounds, the 25-year-old tight end has already set the Bills record for most receptions by a rookie and by a tight end in a season, flashing rare versatility that makes linebackers coach Bobby Babich say, “That’s a challenge.” But 2024 was a mix of grit and heartbreak—he fought through a knee injury, missed critical games, and endured playoff drops that drew criticism. Josh Allen, though, never wavered: “He’s going to be so much better next year… and I’m going to be better, better for him.” That trust between quarterback and tight end remains central to Buffalo’s hopes—yet it was tested again in camp.

On a deep middle ball from Josh Allen, Taylor Rapp came crashing in while playing the ball and collided hard with Kincaid, who stayed down for several moments before jogging off under his own power. Matt Parrino, reporting the incident on X, noted that Kincaid did not return to drills afterward, while Rapp quickly raised his hand in acknowledgment that it was an accident. Still, the moment has fueled unease around camp, as Parrino, Buffalo Bills beat reporter for Syracuse.com, and host of the SHOUT! podcast, pointedly called it a “friendly fire.”

The Allen-to-Kincaid connection has been one of Buffalo’s most important offseason projects. The coaches are deliberately scripting middle-of-the-field looks to amplify chemistry between the MVP QB and his ascending TE. To see it disrupted—even briefly—has created a fresh wave of debate, as fans speculate if Rapp’s aggressive play went too far in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, Taylor Rapp and Dalton Kincaid’s connection has been visible all camp: Rapp, the hard-hitting safety, often tasked with blanketing Kincaid, and Kincaid, the 6’4”, 240-pound tight end with “sticky hands,” making contested grabs even when Rapp gets a hand in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The timing of the hit stings all the more because the Allen-Kincaid partnership is still a work in progress. After Buffalo’s playoff heartbreak in January, Allen shouldered the blame for missed connections, admitting to Yahoo Sports: “I didn’t have him in favorable situations regarding ball placement… I have to elevate my performance for him. That’s the crux of the matter.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

He later reflected on a pivotal drop in the AFC Championship Game, conceding, “Even that one last night over the middle—I threw it behind him, which allowed [a defender] to play it. He can replay that moment in his mind repeatedly, but it ultimately falls on me to do better for him.” Kincaid himself echoed the focus on moving forward, saying, “Josh got the ball off. He was under pressure, and it was hanging up there, but I just couldn’t make the catch… ultimately, you have to move forward.”

For a duo still sharpening their timing, the sight of Kincaid on the ground after Rapp’s hit was enough to send ripples through camp.

That is especially true given how Kincaid has stood out this summer. At OTAs and training camp, he has been “all over the field,” catching touchdowns against defensive backs and linebackers alike while showing off the offseason work he has put into his game. Allen has been effusive with his praise, saying, “He just knows his spots. He’s very fluid in and out of cuts. He catches the ball from his body very well.”

Even when a red-zone miss occurred in practice, Allen didn’t hesitate to take responsibility: “I missed him on a touchdown today where if I just put some mark on it, it’s a lapper.” Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has highlighted Kincaid’s development as essential to the team’s offensive scheme. And, coaches have designed drills to replicate high-pressure game conditions and emphasize his middle-of-the-field presence.

Even after a brief scare with knee soreness earlier in camp, Kincaid assured everyone he was fine. But the latest friendly fire is not sitting well with the fans, who are questioning the dynamics of it.

Fans React Vehemently Against Taylor Rapp

Bills fans are beyond fed up with Taylor Rapp’s “friendly fire” plays, and this latest hit on Josh Allen’s tight end was the final straw. “Does anyone have a friendly-fire body count on par with Rapp?! Is his bonus tied to taking out our WR/TEs?” one fan asked, and you can hear the frustration. Another piled on, pointing out, “What other Bills player has Rapp hurt?”

The frustration isn’t just about one play; it is the growing pattern, and fans aren’t holding back. “Rapp needs to have something written into his contract where he gets a huge fine every time he takes out a Bills player,” a supporter vented, adding that the safety is doing more damage to his own teammates than opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The harshest takes came from fans who are simply done with it. “Rapp has done more friendly fire than good. Does he need glasses?” one asked, and you can practically feel the eye-roll through the screen. Another fan even went as far as to joke that “Friendly Fire should be the name of Taylor Rapp’s biography.” It is blunt and biting, and it tells you everything about the mood in Buffalo right now.

Fans and analysts are openly scrutinizing Rapp’s role in the collision. Keeping Kincaid healthy and maximizing his connection with Allen is their priority, as it may determine whether this offense makes the leap from contender to champion.