Calls Mount Against Josh Allen Bias as Lamar Jackson Jumps Bills QB in NFL Top 100 Rankings

The verdict from the players is in: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the NFL’s top player for 2025, a deserved crown after a historic 2,005-yard rushing campaign. But it’s the two names directly beneath him that have set the league ablaze. Reigning MVP Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills catalyst who led the league in EPA/play, finds himself at No. 3. Leaping over him at No. 2? Baltimore’s electrifying Lamar Jackson. The figures of this decision by their peers are what’s fueling the fire, creating a palpable sense that Allen, despite holding the league’s highest individual honor, is facing an unspoken bias.

A rivalry etched in recent history, one that adds a layer of tension to the opening Sunday night of the season. Allen and Jackson, two titans drafted in 2018, have forged a path of nail-biting games. Their story is one of split decisions: Jackson holds a 3-1 regular-season edge.

Their first duel in 2019 was a Lamar showcase, a 24-17 Ravens win where Jackson threw 3 TDs while Allen threw just one. But the story has been rewritten since. In their 2022 meeting, Allen engineered a second-half comeback, winning 23-20 on a last-second field goal after trailing 20-10 at the half.

They’ve traded blows in the regular season, but when the lights are brightest, Allen’s Bills have been the immovable object to Jackson’s unstoppable force, going a perfect 2-0 in the playoffs. This past January’s Divisional Round is the one that truly defines this rivalry and fuels the current debate. Jackson put on a passing clinic, throwing for 254 yards and 2 TDs to Allen’s 127 and 0 (Passing TD).

Yet, it was Allen’s brutal efficiency second-quarter rushing touchdowns that built the lead, and his defense that made the final stand, stopping a two-point conversion to preserve a 27-25 victory. The stat sheet favored Lamar. The scoreboard, once again, favored Josh. But the NFL Top 100 Rankings favored Jackson. It’s this history that makes the ranking feel so personal to fans. And the reaction from Bills Mafia and neutrals alike has been swift and pointed, forming a clear consensus that something is off.

Fans push back against Allen’s rankings

One fan laid out the foundational argument, stating, “Josh Allen is better than Lamar. Proven head to head.” They added, perfectly capturing the gritty ethos of Buffalo football, “The bonus with Allen is that he can also play in the snow. Which means come playoff time, Bills win.”

This is followed by the meaty evidence: “Allen is the reigning MVP. How is he not #1?” Another fan expressed disbelief, tweeting, “Josh Allen has been ranked the #3 best player in the NFL. This is the highest JA has ever been, but it’s Unbelievable he’s not 1 or 2. The reigning NFL MVP will have more of a chip on his shoulder.” Others questioned the logic directly, with one noting, “saquan 1st for sure. but lamar over allen? i think josh slides in 2nd more than lamar does.”

Seeing the ranking as the ultimate bulletin-board material, one fan simply predicted, “Ranking Allen below Lamar right before they are about to play each other, Bills aren’t losing that game now.” The most visceral reaction, a response to the NFL’s reveal tweet, cut to the core of the frustration with a raw, “My n—-a….. how tf is he 2 again nothing you can tell or show me that Josh Allen is better #robbed”

This perceived slight transcends the typical fan debate and even spills into the analytical world of fantasy football, where both are the undisputed top two options. While Jackson did outscore Allen in total fantasy points last season (His 385.0 points placed him second, while Lamar got 434.4), it’s Allen who boasts a staggering five-year run of top-two finishes, the very definition of a high floor.

Allen’s MVP campaign, 3,731 passing yards, 28 TDs, 531 rushing yards, and a league-leading 12 rushing TDs, was the model of dual-threat consistency. That reliability, especially his nose for the endzone on the ground, gives him a razor-edge in projected value for many. Jackson’s upside is astronomical, evidenced by his 4,172 passing yards and 41 TDs last year, but Allen’s dual-threat dominance is arguably more consistent, particularly near the goal line, where his 12 rushing touchdowns dwarfed Lamar’s four.

So, as Baltimore travels to Orchard Park for the season opener, this is about more than early AFC standings. It’s a validation tour. The calls mount against a seeming Josh Allen bias because the evidence, including the MVP trophy, playoff wins, and head-to-head triumphs, overwhelmingly favors him. The players have voted, but on Sunday night, Josh Allen gets the ultimate chance to state his case on the field, with the entire world watching.