Calls Mount Against Sean McDermott & Bills For Re-signing Former Player Amid Josh Allen Frustration

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s frustration boiled over during Thursday Night Football loss (23-19) to the Houston Texans. After a critical 4th-and-1 play failed due to a predictable handoff, Allen was caught on camera slamming his helmet, asking, “What are we doing?”

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady called a slow handoff to running back James Cook on fourth down. That made the Bills miss an opportunity for a quarterback sneak that might have caught the defense off guard.

Plus, Cook had carried the ball five straight times without a timeout and appeared fatigued. This misstep resulted in a 2-yard loss as Allen questioned the uncertainty of the coaching strategy.

The moment highlights the mounting tension around playcalling decisions.​ The responsibility for the late and questionable play call rests squarely on Brady and HC Sean McDermott. There’s growing belief that the Bills need to re-examine their coaching staff to better support Allen and the team during critical game moments.​

However, McDermott isn’t new to the Bills’ head coaching role. Since 2017, the 51-year-old coach has a record of 93 wins and 49 losses. The Bills have made it to the playoffs every year under him except in 2018.

While McDermott has led the team to 14 playoff games, he holds a balanced 7-7 playoff record. But recent strategic choices have raised questions about whether he can course correct and regain the team’s momentum as they currently sit at 7-4.

The pressure is mounting, especially with the New England Patriots leading the AFC East at 10-2.​ Reflecting on the frustration, Allen highlighted the outburst as raw emotion in a high-pressure moment.

“Just frustration on my part. In a situation like that, probably should have just banged a timeout, we got the play in late, didn’t give ourselves a chance there,” Allen said.

Now, Allen focuses on clearer communication and better preparation in high-stakes moments for the Bills’ offense. Meanwhile, another key decision by McDermott has fans and analysts pressing harder.

Sean McDermott’s decisions under fire

The Bills’ reportedly signing former defensive end Shaq Lawson, a former first-round pick, to the practice squad has brought harsh criticism.

“It is a little ridiculous how often they bring back old pieces…Shaq Lawson didn’t play football last year. He played 14 snaps all last season,” Joe Diabise of WGR 550 said.

Fans swiftly chimed in, expressing their dismay. One wrote,

“Yes, just another example of poor judgement when it comes to players.”

The signing has become a lightning rod, as Lawson’s recent inactivity suggests he may not be ready for meaningful snaps. The fans went on to react with comments like, “JOKE!!” and “This is getting silly…has to be better/younger talent out there that’s available?”

However, Sneaky Joe tempered the criticism slightly by recognizing the difficulty of late-season roster moves. He explained that bringing back familiar players helps. Because these guys know the system and can step in immediately if needed.

Still, Sean and company are facing significant backlash over it, as another fan called for GM Brandon Beane’s firing. “Beane should be fired for this move alone. What is up with this freaking guy and bringing back retreads??? Dude has to be fired.”

The mounting dissatisfaction with McDermott and Beane is clear among fans and media alike. The pressure is building for a reevaluation of both the coaching staff and player personnel strategy.