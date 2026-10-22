CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Appeal Denied as Bills Safety Set to Face Suspension Over Spitting Incident

Super Bowl LIX champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson will sit out the Buffalo Bills’ next game after his attempt to overturn a one-game suspension failed. The safety was ejected during Sunday’s 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders after spitting on veteran TE Brock Bowers. After his appeal, the league has now clarified that the incident will cost him more than just the remainder of that contest.

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“Hearing officer Jordy Nelson, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of C.J. Gardner-Johnson,” NFL Senior Vice President Michael Signora’s X post read.

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The ruling means Gardner-Johnson will miss Buffalo’s Week 8 home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1. The Bills are on a bye in Week 7, so the suspension begins on October 26. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on November 2.

The incident occurred shortly before halftime against Las Vegas. Gardner-Johnson was exchanging words with Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and center Tyler Linderbaum when he spat in their direction. Officials ejected him for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the penalty helped put the Raiders in position to tie the game with a field goal before the break.

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The NFL subsequently handed the Buffalo safety a one-game suspension without pay, citing Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1. The rule covers conduct that runs contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.

Gardner-Johnson acknowledged that he crossed a line after the game. He apologized to his opponent, teammates, the organization, and the fans, while admitting that his competitive nature was no excuse for his actions.

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“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me,” the Bills’ safety wrote. “My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed. The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.

“To my opponent, I sincerely apologize. We compete hard between those line, but respect should always remain at the forefront. One moment does not define my character, but how I respond to that moment matters.”

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His appeal offered a chance to avoid missing another game, but Nelson’s decision leaves the original punishment intact.

Joe Brady clears his stance on CJ Gardner-Johnson’s spitting incident

The Bills, however, are not planning to add another punishment of their own. Head coach Joe Brady said earlier this week that the organization had addressed the incident with Gardner-Johnson and would leave the disciplinary matter there.

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“C.J. knows that it’s hard enough to win in this league with 48 guys, much less 47. He knows that can’t happen. It’s inexcusable. That’s not the standard that we’re going to have and play with. He’s addressed it. It’s been addressed. The league came down with the suspension. We want to toe the line with everything we do, but we can’t cross the line.”

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Brady also made clear that the team still sees a place for Gardner-Johnson when he becomes eligible to return.

“We brought him here for a reason. He knows he has to play better, and he knows he has to be better for this team. Just like everybody else, we’ve got to learn from this stuff, and we have to improve and find ways to get better as the season goes.”

Buffalo signed the veteran safety to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million in the offseason, and he had started all six games before the suspension.

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His absence will be another challenge for a defense that will now prepare for Baltimore without one of its starting defensive backs.