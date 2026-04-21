“Clear as Mud”: Bills GM Brandon Beane Admits 2026 NFL Draft First Round Is the Most Unpredictable in Years

Chaos is the one word defining the 2026 NFL Draft. Beyond the near certainty that Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza will go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, the rest of the top 10 seems pretty unpredictable. And this vacuum of certainty has created a ripple effect that is felt all the way down to pick No. 26, where Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane is now admitting that the night is shaping up to be thoroughly confusing.

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Since Beane took over in 2017, he’s been through eight drafts and has made calculated and aggressive decisions. From trading up for franchise quarterback Josh Allen or making bold moves with talents like Stefon Diggs, he is clear as day on what his vision is. But this year it’s different, and he admitted that the current landscape is a complete enigma.

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“I feel like I’ll know a little more before we get to Thursday,” . “But sitting here today, it’s clear as mud.”

While positions like edge rusher, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback offer solid depth, the class lacks a long list of clear-cut elite names, which only adds to the confusion. For Beane this changes the typical draft calculations. Usually, teams anticipate about six to twelve players securing first-round spots. But this time, the next group seems packed, especially as the Bills sit near the end of the round with Bills Mafia eagerly watching.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane reacts prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251013081

“I think there are players just talking around the league (and) getting a feel; I think there are players that feel like they’re going in (Round One), but their agent, or someone close to them, also realizes they could go anywhere from 20 to 40,” Beane said. “And there are always players like that. I would say there’s probably maybe more in that category this year.” But it seems like the Bills have special evaluation criteria in place.

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The Buffalo Bills aren’t just looking at players’ skills this year; they’re really trying to understand who each player is as a person. Head coach Joe Brady has emphasised that watching game footage only gives part of the picture.

“The football element to me, you can see on tape, but I’m always so much more interested in what makes them tick, their personality, what do they remember about the game, when are they thinking about the game,” Brady said.

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“Your game speaks for itself, but I like to hear a lot more about the guys. Is it their agent speaking? Is it rehearsed? How can I try to get them off subject? How can I maybe tick them off a little bit and try to see how they respond? Just learn their personalities.”

That approach helps him see how players react when things get uncomfortable. Meanwhile, this way of thinking has influenced choices in Orchard Park.

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How Buffalo Bills are building through strategy, not hype

A prime example of their philosophy in action was what happened in the 2025 draft. Despite having various high-profile needs, the Bills waited until the fifth round to select their first offensive player, Jackson Hawes, at No. 173 overall. At the time, the move raised questions, but it ended up being a masterstroke.

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In hindsight, if teams had known what Hawes would become, he wouldn’t have lasted beyond the middle rounds. He was in every game and played a crucial role in powering one of the league’s most effective rushing attacks. It proved that having a balanced team is the priority. But the front office has also taken some strong steps to back that vision.

The Bills are , but they traded their second-round pick to get wide receiver D.J. Moore. Because of this, Brandon Beane intends to show Moore’s highlights in the room as a reminder of what they’ve already got.

“This was an asset that we used for a known commodity in the NFL,” Beane said. “And, yeah, we’ll just have to be patient after Round One and see what’s there.”

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So, the Bills aren’t just looking for skilled players; they’re following a straightforward, personal list that considers more than just numbers.