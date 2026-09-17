Compliment Turns Into Insult as Saints’ Tyler Shough Labelled ‘Poor Man’s Josh Allen’ Ahead of Ravens Game

Every young quarterback wants the Josh Allen comparison. Fewer want it with an asterisk attached. That’s the tightrope New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough is walking into ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. When defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver got honest about Shough’s prowess as a signal caller, it didn’t take much for his comparison to backfire.

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“Anthony Weaver said Tyler Shough reminds him of a ‘poor man’s Josh Allen’ with his arm strength and mobility,” Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote on X.

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Now, what Weaver may have meant was that Shough shares the playing style and physical traits of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the output might not be at the same level. But whether the DC’s words were to be taken as a compliment or an insult remains subjective, as evident in the comments section of the post.

Many users called out Weaver’s choice of words, with one user commenting, “I’m sorry I would not take that as a compliment. Lol”

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Meanwhile, another user noted that Weaver could have used better words, calling it a “stupid comment. just say he reminds him of josh allen. “poor man’s” is an unnecessary motivator for Shough. unusual for Weaver to make an unforced error like this.”

But some also tried to understand the DC’s side, noting, “It’s meant as a compliment with a caveat: ‘he reminds me of Allen, just not quite at that level'”

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Josh Allen is currently one of the league’s most consistent quarterbacks with over 3,000 passing yards in every season, except his rookie year under his name.

The Buffalo Bills QB also leads the team in second place after Jim Kelly in the most playoff appearances in franchise history, with seven playoff seasons each. Even Bills legend Jim Kelly himself has praised the QB, noting why he is the best in the NFL.

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“Josh is Josh. That’s what he does. He runs, he makes the big plays with his legs… That’s how he plays football, and that’s why Josh Allen won the best [quarterback ranking] in the National Football League.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Shough was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2025 and is currently heading into his second year. In his rookie season, Shough had a slightly better output than Allen, racking up 2,384 passing yards in 11 games with an average of 216.7 yards per game.

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Meanwhile, the Bills quarterback threw for only 2,074 yards in 12 games, averaging 172.8 yards per game. Both QBs also possess elite arm talent capable of pushing the ball deep downfield and the functional mobility to pick up yards with their legs.

Heading into the 2026 season, both Tyler Shough and Josh Allen are suiting up as the primary quarterbacks. Shough, despite a loss against the Detroit Lions, threw for 410 yards while posting two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Allen racked up only 334 passing yards and two touchdowns during their win against the Houston Texans.