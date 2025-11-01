Concerning Trend Puts Josh Allen & Bills on High Alert Ahead of Week 9 Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills have been off to a solid start, sitting at 5-2 and holding the 2nd spot in the AFC East division. Up next, they’ll host the Kansas City Chiefs in week 9. Fans are looking forward to the clash between these two powerhouses of football. But before the excitement kicks in, experts have started to notice a worrying pattern in the Bills’ winning streaks.

“Think about all the results that they’ve had. They had…back-and-forth game where they came…against the Ravens, and then after that, they beat the Jets. Fine, whatever. Justin Fields is kind of limited as a passer. They beat the Dolphins, who have… just been really the Dolphins this year. Then it was the Saints who just benched their quarterback that the Bills wound up beating. And then they lost two in a row to two what seems to be up-and-coming teams in the Patriots and Falcons…So it’s not like we have learned what this team is,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia said on the Scoop City podcast.” Oof. We hope you’re getting what Joe’s pointing to here.

The Bills’ victories have come against weaker teams. When facing rising contenders, they have had a tougher time. As the season has progressed, they’ve battled inconsistent offense and a vulnerable defense but still managed to crush less challenging opponents. But it was a whole different story when it came to clutch games.

It was seen as a minor inconvenience when they lost to New England in week 5 by a small, marginal defeat, 23-20. But what came in week 6 was an absolute eye-opener. In a 24-14 Blowout loss to Atlanta, everybody got to learn about the loopholes of Sean McDermott’s Bills. The QB completed 15 of 26 passes and scored 2 TDs for 180 yards.

That being said, we’ll have to see what Kansas City has in the bag for Buffalo because it is not just a clash of two top-tier teams but also a battle of two elite quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen: Who holds the edge?

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, and their 2025 season performance has only intensified their elite rivalry. In 7 games, Allen has managed 12 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, a 68% completion rate for 1560 yards. He has also racked up 261 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns, showing his ability to run the ball. What about Mahomes?

Patrick, on the other hand, stands tall with 17 touchdown passes, 4 interceptions, a 67% completion rate, and a passer rating of 103.1. In 8 games that he played, Mahomes edges Allen slightly in rushing yards (280) but trails in rushing touchdowns (4).

The two quarterbacks bring different styles to the field: Mahomes leans on pocket passing and improvisation. Allen is known for his high-risk, dynamic plays, using his legs to extend drives and convert critical downs. Despite achieving such great heights and surpassing his counterpart in high-stakes moments, Mahomes has kept his elegance of a true sportsman.

“To be that size and to be able to move like that, he’s done so many great things as far as throwing the football,” Mahomes said of his rival Allen. “The way he’s able to extend plays and be close to the sideline and make these big-time throws down the field, that stuff is special… I think that’s something that I’ve seen in him and something I try to do for myself as well. He’s a great football player.”

With both teams gearing up for Sunday’s clash, the quarterback duel takes center stage. The question remains: which QB will come out on top?