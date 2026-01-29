Concerns Mount Over Severe Josh Allen Injury as Joe Brady Bids Goodbye to Sean McDermott-Era

After a disappointing end to the 2025-26 season, the Buffalo Bills have revealed a crucial update regarding star quarterback Josh Allen’s injury. The Bills’ QB1 suffered injuries to his left knee and right finger before Buffalo’s loss to Denver in the AFC divisional round. Fast forward to now, and Josh Allen was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot during an appearance at the team facility on Thursday for the introductory press conference of new head coach Joe Brady.

“Josh Allen is in a walking boot (right foot) at Joe Brady’s introductory press conference,” Bills reporter Dave Fetes reported this development via X.

When asked about the quarterback’s injury, Bills general manager Brandon Beane revealed Allen “went and had his foot fixed,” as per Bleacher Report.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.