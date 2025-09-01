Condolences Pour In for DeWayne Carter After Bills Lost Their DT to Season Ending Injury

“I would say he is mature beyond his years,” Bills GM Brandon Beane once said, praising DeWayne Carter’s leadership skills. A glimpse of that maturity was first made evident during his very first Zoom interview with New York reporters. As his friends and family were celebrating his third-round selection during the interview, he politely asked them to quiet down, and they listened. He brings the same energy to the field. Unsurprisingly, he was expected to become an important player in the Bills’ defense this season. However, that hope was dashed when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This setback comes just days before the start of the 2025 season. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X that Carter sustained a torn Achilles and will miss the regular season. It is undoubtedly a huge blow for the team, which now must find someone to fill the gap. And it is also a disappointing turn for Carter, who is being benched due to an injury for the second time. That said, Carter continues to keep his morale high and is focused on recovering quickly to return to the team.

As a message of reassurance to his fans, the defensive tackle posted a picture of himself in his hospital room, showing a peace sign, on Instagram. And the caption of the post came with a promise and a lot of positivity. “God doesn’t make mistakes, I’ll be back. Thank you for all of the prayers and well wishes! John 13:7✝️” he wrote. And as it seems, his fans are just as hopeful as he is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As his fans already know, Carter will need all the support and well-wishes he can get to recover and keep himself motivated for the next season. After all, he faced a similar situation last season. He was absolutely impressive last year, recording 5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. During his appearance in 11 games, he made 14 tackles. But sadly, it all came to a stop due to his rookie year injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeWayne Carter (@dewaynecarter.90) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a Week 7 game against the Titans, he injured his wrist, which saw him sitting out all three playoff games. He may not have been ready for the action last year, but this season could have seen him do wonders if he hadn’t sustained the injury. ESPN Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg revealed that the DT got injured during practice on August 27 and was completely healthy up until that point. After Carter shared his photo from the hospital on Instagram, his fans and teammates were quick to drop messages in the comments section to show their support.

AD

DeWayne Carter got heartwarming messages from fans and teammates

In an attempt to uplift their teammate, Bills’ running back Frank Gore Jr. commented, “love ya brodie,” while defensive tackle Deone Walker wrote, “Love brotha,” As Carter recovers from the injury, the team will likely rely on T.J. Sanders and Walker, who was drafted in 2025, to take bigger roles. And if Carter fails to return next season, one of them may end up replacing him. But if he does return next season, Carter might be able to give tough competition to Walker.

Despite knowing this, Walker didn’t hesitate to extend his good wishes for Carter to recover quickly. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston also joined the other two Bills. He wrote, “Luv brudda.” Schultz, who broke the news on X, also commented on the IG post. “Praying for you my brotha!! Love!!” he wrote. Carter also had a response to Schultz breaking the news. He reposted the reporter’s post and declared that he will come back, as he did after his rookie season injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the June minicamp came to an end, Bills GM Beane praised Carter’s work ethic, noting the defensive tackle had returned with purpose. With the hope that Carter returns to his team faster this time, fans took to Instagram to show him their support. “Thinking of you lots!! Hoping for a smooth recovery!” one wrote, while another said, “Minor setback for a major comeback!! Heal up bro can’t wait to see you back on the field.“

Bills offensive tackle Travis Clayton commented on the post and wrote, “Get well soon brother,” while defensive tackle Olumide Larry Ogunjobi commented, “God got you!” Carter’s season may have ended before it could truly begin, but his determination seems to be fueling his drive to come back stronger already.