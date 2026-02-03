Bills Confirm Triple Hiring Decision for Joe Brady Amid Ongoing Coaching Staff Overhaul

The Buffalo Bills continued reshaping their sideline as first-time head coach Joe Brady stayed aggressive with his staffing plans. Since taking over, Brady has wasted little time filling out his coaching roster. As a result, the Bills confirmed a three-pronged hiring decision under his watch, locking in two defensive assistants and one key offensive voice to push the overhaul forward.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Adam Schefter, Buffalo made its most notable offensive addition by landing a familiar name from the desert.

“Bills hired former Arizona Cardinals Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers coach Drew Terrell as their wide receivers coach,” Schefter wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the changes did not stop on the offensive side. Just hours ago, Schefter also reported that the Bills will bring back John Egorugwu as inside linebackers coach, while Jay Valai joins the organization as the new cornerbacks coach, as first reported by Matt Zenitz.

Additionally, insider Ian Rapoport noted that Buffalo is hiring Bobby April III as the team’s new outside linebackers coach. Together, the hires underline how serious the Bills are about reinforcing every layer of the defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now coming back to Terrell, before this move, he drew attention around the league during the recent hiring cycle. In fact, he received interest for offensive coordinator openings from several teams, including the Chargers and Falcons.

He joined the Cardinals’ staff in 2023 after spending 2020 through 2022 with the Commanders under Ron Rivera, where he worked his way from assistant receivers coach to receivers coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

During his time in Arizona, Terrell oversaw a passing attack that still produced despite constant chaos. Notably, two pass-catchers, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, cleared 1,000 receiving yards in 2025. Still, with injuries hitting the offense, the Cardinals still finished atop the NFL in total passing attempts. Under Terrell, Arizona finished seventh in total passing yards last season, averaging 232.6 per game.

At just 34 years old, Terrell fits the profile of a young, rising play-caller who seems far from his ceiling. Unfortunately, the Cardinals never fully showcased that upside across his three seasons in the desert. However, Brady clearly believes he can unlock it in Buffalo. At the same time, bringing back Egorugwu and adding Valai gives the Bills balance with a fresh perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Brady’s John Egorugwu-Jay Valai move makes sense amid coaching overhaul

Under Joe Brady’s watch, the Buffalo Bills are clearly committing to a full coaching reset. With the recent announcement that Jim Leonhard will run the defense, the rest of the staff was always going to fall into place quickly. Because of that, the moves to bring in John Egorugwu and Jay Valai signal that Brady and Leonhard are not done yet.

Interestingly, Egorugwu is hardly a stranger to Bills Mafia. He previously worked for the Bills as a defensive quality control coach in 2017 and later as an assistant linebackers coach from 2018 through 2020 under former head coach Sean McDermott.

Egorugwu earned his first NFL opportunity with the Ravens in 2014, serving as a defensive assistant during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

After that three-year run with the Bills, Egorugwu shifted gears back to the college ranks. He took over as Vanderbilt’s linebackers coach in 2021, adding another layer to his resume. Eventually, he returned to the NFL, spending four seasons with the Giants as inside linebackers coach from 2022 through 2025 before now coming back to Buffalo in the same role.

On the other hand, Valai’s path followed a different route. He entered coaching in 2016 at Georgia, working as a defensive quality control coach through the 2017 campaign. Soon after, he broke into the NFL with the Chiefs in 2018, learning under Andy Reid while serving in a similar quality control role in the City of Fountains.

Then, Valai spent the next several years, from 2019 through 2025, bouncing around the college football landscape and sharpening his defensive background. As a result, Brady and Leonhard felt comfortable handing him the cornerbacks coach role in February 2026, trusting his range of experience.

Still, the overhaul is far from finished. Brady has already locked in Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator, Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator, and Pat Meyer as offensive line coach. Altogether, these moves make it clear the Bills are serious about changing the tone at Highmark Stadium.