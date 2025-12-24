Congratulations Pour In as Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky Announces Personal News on Tuesday

While Mitchell Trubisky’s return to the Buffalo Bills this season as a backup quarterback came with little fanfare, his latest announcement created plenty of excitement off the field. Trubisky has spent most of this season taking second-team reps and seeing limited game action. But on Tuesday, he gave fans something meaningful to celebrate. In a joint Instagram post with his wife, Hillary, the couple revealed that they are expecting another child.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The greatest gift that we have been praying for 🙏🏼👶🏼,” Hillary wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Our family is growing… baby girl coming 2026 💕. We already love our rainbow baby more than words 🤍🕊️.”

The caption alone showed how deeply emotional this moment is for the Trubisky family. Hillary had a miscarriage earlier, so her second child is going to be a rainbow baby. As such, the post featured a carousel of photos that also captured the joy of the Trubisky family with the announcement. One image showed Mitchell, Hillary, and their son posing together in a bright room filled with wrapped gifts and Christmas decorations. Dressed in matching white outfits, the Trubisky family created a festive holiday atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary🤍 (@hill_trubisky) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Another photo showed Mitchell Trubisky standing beside his wife as she gently cradled her baby bump. Their three-year-old son, Hudson, smiled between them, while the family dog sat calmly at their feet. Additional images focused solely on Hudson, highlighting his excitement. In one photo, Hudson held a strip of ultrasound images and smiled directly at the camera. In another, he flashed a big grin, clearly eager to step into his new role as a big brother.

The post also captured the Trubisky family’s gender reveal moment. In one photo, pink balloons floated out of a large white box, revealing that Mitchell and Hillary are expecting a baby girl. Hillary reacted with visible joy, while Mitchell sat close beside her, smiling as the moment unfolded. Meanwhile, Hudson reached toward the balloons with playful curiosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another photo showed Hillary kneeling and hugging Hudson tightly as pink balloons drifted nearby. The post also had a photo in which Hudson stood inside a box like a Christmas gift as his parents leaned over him. So, Mitchell and Hillary also made sure to show that their son remains at the center of their growing family.

The final photo with the post then showed the Trubisky family sitting together on the floor with their dog. Mitchell and Hillary smiled directly at the camera, appearing grateful and content as they prepared to welcome another child. The heartfelt post from the Trubisky family quickly drew attention across the NFL community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The NFL world reacts to Mitchell Trubisky’s wife’s pregnancy announcement

Mitchell and Hillary tied the knot in 2019 and have been married for more than five years. Throughout Mitchell’s NFL journey, from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now back to the Buffalo Bills, Hillary has remained by his side. The couple also welcomed their son Hudson in May 2022 and have stayed grounded despite the constant movement that comes with NFL life. So, when news of Hillary’s pregnancy surfaced, fans and teams alike shared in the joy.

“Congratulations ❤️💙,” wrote the official Buffalo Bills account under the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations on your rainbow baby. Sorry, you’re part of the club ❤️💙,” one fan commented.

As the fan noted, the Trubiskys are expecting a rainbow baby after Hillary previously suffered a miscarriage. So, Hillary’s pregnancy announcement now carries even more meaning given that context. But fans also pointed out that Mitchell Trubisky is the second Bills quarterback expecting a child soon. Bills starting QB Josh Allen and his wife recently revealed they are expecting their first baby.

“Bills QBs having babies!! Love it!!❤️🤍💙🦬🏈,” another fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mitchell Trubisky is also set to join a line of girl-dads in Buffalo. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir just had a daughter on November 17. Then, offensive coordinator Joe Brady welcomed his daughter on November 30. Even tight end Dawson Knox’s daughter, Noa, was born on December 9. With so many new babies, fans couldn’t help but notice a baby boom within Buffalo.

“Congratulations ❤️🎊❤️ so many babies being born on the Bills! So exciting GO BILLS!” one fan commented.

“Bills are booming!!!💗💗💗,” another fan concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, with Trubisky’s announcement, it’s clear that the Bills Mafia isn’t just cheering on a team – it’s watching a family continue to grow.