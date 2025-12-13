brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Congratulations Pour In for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld as Bills QB Makes Pregnancy Announcement

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 12, 2025 | 7:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Congratulations Pour In for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld as Bills QB Makes Pregnancy Announcement

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 12, 2025 | 7:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

It’s been a strange, demanding season for Josh Allen, the kind that asks more of a quarterback than just throwing passes. Through everything that’s come with the 2025 year, he got a piece of news this week that puts football in proper perspective. Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are expecting a child.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The moment came in a short, 24-second video shared as part of Steinfeld’s “29 moments I love this year.” In it, Allen leans in and kisses her stomach as she stands in the snow, quietly showing off her baby bump. They pose for a few photos, then turn back toward a small snowman behind them. A subtle nod to what’s coming next.

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

The reactions rolled in quickly.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” actress Sarah Hyland commented.

“Omggggggg im so happy for you two❤️✨,” Mirrorball champ Xochitl Gomez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved