Congratulations Pour In for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld as Bills QB Makes Pregnancy Announcement

It’s been a strange, demanding season for Josh Allen, the kind that asks more of a quarterback than just throwing passes. Through everything that’s come with the 2025 year, he got a piece of news this week that puts football in proper perspective. Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are expecting a child.

The moment came in a short, 24-second video shared as part of Steinfeld’s “29 moments I love this year.” In it, Allen leans in and kisses her stomach as she stands in the snow, quietly showing off her baby bump. They pose for a few photos, then turn back toward a small snowman behind them. A subtle nod to what’s coming next.

The reactions rolled in quickly.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” actress Sarah Hyland commented.

“Omggggggg im so happy for you two❤️✨,” Mirrorball champ Xochitl Gomez said.