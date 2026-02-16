Bills to Could Ties With Out of Favor WR Amid A.J. Brown Trade Rumors – Report

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 20: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 prepares before the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Eagles at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662512200074

Essentials Inside The Story Bills weigh moving on from costly receiver amid offensive reset

Cap flexibility becomes priority as Josh Allen needs elite support

A.J. Brown rumors linger as Buffalo quietly reshapes receiver room

Following a major coaching overhaul, the Buffalo Bills are seeking wide receivers who can complement Josh Allen. Amid rumors of A.J. Brown’s offseason trade, the Bills could reportedly cut ties with a 29-year-old wide receiver. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believes inconsistency and salary cap issues are the main reasons.

“Cutting Samuel (Curtis) helps both situations,” wrote Joe. “It adds over $6 million to their salary cap and helps refresh an inconsistent receiver room from 2025.”

Though Samuel Curtis’ 11.6 yards per carry reads decent, bringing a Pro-Bowl-level receiver is the top priority for the Buffalo Bills. Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown remains a coveted name amid rumors. To bring the star player, the franchise needs to free up its salary cap, and cutting Curtis would add up to $6 million. For this, cutting ties would make sense as per Buscaglia.

The Bills brought the 29-year-old wide receiver from the Washington Commanders in 2024. Given his nine-season (seven back then) NFL experience, he was poised to be a valuable addition to the offense, but his career has been underwhelming and hampered by injuries.

The WR’s 2025 season was derailed by an elbow injury, forcing him to miss several games. He only played 6 games, recording 7 receptions and 81 receiving yards. Although he wasn’t a starter, the numbers were far below expectations.

Samuel fell behind starters like Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Josh Palmer. Although he has been a regular starter, his earnings are much higher than his contribution on the gridiron. In 2024, he signed a $24 million contract for three years. While the 2026 season is the last year of the contract, his cap hit is over $9 million with approximately $6.5 million base salary.

Getting rid of out out-of-favor wide receiver would be a logical move if Joe Brady is looking to bolster the offense with a proven star. It’s hard to imagine a name more fitting than the veteran Philadelphia Eagles star, A.J.Brown, who is rumored to be on the trading market.

A.J. Brown’s trading rumor intensifies

The Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown is considered a top name in the trading market this offseason. Although neither Eagles nor Brown has issued any official statement, his 2025 season told a different story that fuels the rumor.

The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly formally requested a trade after Week 3. Moreover, he reportedly had internal tension with the Bills’ head coach, Nick Sirianni, as the two were seen having a conflict following the postseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Given that the 28-year-old amassed over 1000 receiving yards last season, he is certainly still at the top of his game, and a trade to the Buffalo Bills could be a great move for his career. Playing alongside Josh Allen could make them one of the most destructive duos in the league.

After the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Bills are still in search of a premium receiver who could build chemistry with Allen. Brown’s physical and vertical playing style could align with Allen’s cannon arm and accuracy, turning the Bills into a Super Bowl contender.