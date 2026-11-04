Bills Cut Ties With C.J. Gardner-Johnson After His Return From a One-Game Spitting Suspension

The Bills are having a strong run this season after their 36-10 win over the Ravens in Week 8. The team is 6-1 and will face the Vikings next week. However, before that matchup, Buffalo made a notable roster move by releasing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

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“Damar Hamlin played well starting for C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety Sunday vs. Ravens,” NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe said on X. “Bills felt there were too many ‘what the hell is he doing’ plays than was worth it for Gardner-Johnson. Buffalo felt better trusting Damar over CJ going forward.”

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Many believed Gardner-Johnson’s spitting incident pushed the Bills to make this move. The safety got into a heated exchange with Raiders players during Buffalo’s Week 6 game against Las Vegas.

The situation escalated when he appeared to spit at Raiders players, leading to his first-half ejection. The incident was caught on camera, and the NFL later decided to suspend him for one game.

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Gardner-Johnson served his suspension during the Bills’ Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which Buffalo won 36-10. However, his inconsistent performances also became a reason behind the team’s decision.

While he recorded an interception and two pass breakups against the Chargers, his tackle production varied from game to game. He managed just one tackle against the Lions and Raiders, while recording eight against the Texans, seven against the Rams and four against the Patriots.

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With Gardner-Johnson unavailable, veteran backup Damar Hamlin took his place in the starting lineup against the Ravens. Buffalo’s defense allowed just 144 total yards in the game.

Hamlin recorded five total tackles, including two solo tackles, in the Bills’ win. He also registered one pass breakup. His performance gave Buffalo confidence in his ability to handle the starting role and helped the team move forward with its decision to release Gardner-Johnson.

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Still, the move comes as a surprise, considering the expectations Gardner-Johnson brought with him when he joined the team.

“He’s a highly competitive player, and I think he goes out there and competes on every single play,” former Bills’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said last year. “And that’s fully what I would expect for him to do with us. So, I think he brings a little attitude to the football team, which I think is good.”

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Now, the Bills have Hamlin and Geno Stone as options, but they still need more support at safety. Stone has been elevated from the practice squad, and Buffalo is also with other safeties on its active roster: Hamlin, Cole Bishop, and rookie Jalon Kilgore. Kilgore, a fifth-round draft pick, did not play against the Ravens despite being available.

According to SI, the Bills could look at Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker as a possible replacement. The Titans have struggled this season, sitting at 1-7, which could make them willing to trade some experienced players before the deadline.

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However, bringing Hooker to Buffalo may not be easy financially, as his contract carries an $11.96 million salary-cap hit this season, according to Spotrac.

While the Bills consider adding another player to their secondary, they also have to deal with the financial impact of releasing Gardner-Johnson.

At what cost did the Bills release C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

Releasing Gardner-Johnson might not have been easy on the Bills’ pocket. He signed a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, with another $2.5 million available through performance-based incentives. However, since he is no longer with the team, he will not earn those additional bonuses.

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Even so, the amount Buffalo will save by releasing him is relatively small.

Spotrac estimated that the Bills would save $2.3 million by releasing him. However, the team would still need another player to fill his spot for the remaining 12 weeks of the season. Signing a replacement at the minimum salary would cost around $590,000. As a result, Buffalo could end up spending $315,000 more than it saves by making this move.

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On top of that, Gardner-Johnson’s release will leave the Bills with additional financial commitments. According to Over The Cap, his deal includes two extra years that will automatically void, but the team will still have to account for the money attached to them. Buffalo has $1 million in cap charges for the first year and another $500,000 for the second year.

With this roster move behind them, it will be interesting to see how the Bills adjust their secondary ahead of their matchup against the Vikings on Monday, November 9.