Dalton Kincaid Injury Update: Will the Bills TE Play vs. Bengals in Week 14?

The Bills are gearing up to host the Bengals in a fired-up Week 14 showdown on Sunday, but home advantage might not suffice. Joe Burrow’s return sparked a win over the divisional rivals, the Ravens, in Week 13, giving life back to Cincinnati’s hopes for a playoff trip. Meanwhile, Buffalo is coming off a statement 26-7 beatdown of the Steelers. But with the latest update on TE Dalton Kincaid, Bills Mafia knows this matchup could get a whole lot tougher.

Dalton Kincaid is officially questionable for the Bills’ massive Week 14 clash with the Bengals. He is battling both hamstring and knee issues, but the tight end is determined to give it a go. Reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport say Kincaid fully plans to test things pregame, hoping he feels good enough to suit up.

Dalton Kincaid’s recent absence traces back to a concerning moment in Week 10 against the Dolphins. Early in the second half, the Buffalo Bills tight end pulled up after a play, immediately grabbing at his leg before heading straight into the blue medical tent. Later, the team listed him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury, a setback that has kept him sidelined ever since.

He has already racked up 448 receiving yards with 4 touchdowns. This includes two 100+ yard performances against the NFL’s top-tier teams like the Chiefs and Patriots. It is no surprise that the Bills’ head coach was compelled to praise the 2023 first-round pick for his performance this season.

“When given the opportunity, he’s taken advantage of it and made the most of it,” McDermott said about him back in 2023. “When that happens you see more opportunities, it’s just how it works.”

According to reports, it all comes down to the warmups now. For the Bills fans, that means his status won’t be known until the last minute. But his addition could certainly be a big boost for Buffalo’s offense.

Josh Allen is confident in Kincaid as backup TE gears up to impress

The 26-year-old tight end’s potential return could be a massive spark for the Bills’ passing attack on Sunday. It will give Josh Allen one of his most reliable weapons back and let Buffalo pick on a Cincinnati defense that’s been awful against tight ends.

“He continues to get better and better, and I feel like each week he’s getting better and he’s getting healthier, which is awesome,” Allen said of Kincaid after the Chiefs’ game. “So it kind of shows you the type of player that he is and can be. He’s going to continue to progress, and my relationship and my trust in him is only going to continue to grow.”

Unfortunately, not too long after the game, his injury kept him sidelined. Dawson Knox steps in as the next man up behind Dalton Kincaid, and he has quietly delivered steady production when called upon. The veteran tight end has totaled 19 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown this season, logging at at least three receptions in three of Buffalo’s last four games. His reliability gives Josh Allen a proven safety valve as the Bills wait on their starter’s full return.

Despite the contrasting trajectories of their seasons, both teams enter Week 14 with everything on the line. Cincinnati sits third in the AFC North and cannot afford another setback, while Buffalo holds second place in the AFC East and is fighting to stay alive in a crowded playoff race. With the stakes rising and the Bills defending home turf, this matchup carries major postseason implications. In a game this tight, the difference may come down to who exploits the Bengals’ biggest defensive weakness, turning the tight end duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox into potential game-changers on Sunday.