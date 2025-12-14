Dawson Knox & Wife Alexandra Share Major Family Update Before Bills vs Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Dawson and Alexandra Knox have a great reason to celebrate ahead of the Bills vs the Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills roster is filled with 'New Dads.'

Are the Bills depending on the TEs to overcome the Patriots?

While the Buffalo Bills are working towards earning a spot in the playoffs, tight end Dawson Knox had a much bigger reason to celebrate.

When Knox missed the Bills’ December 10 practice in Orchard Park, Bills Mafia was left worried. But as it turns out, the reason for his absence was a happy one, as he just welcomed a new member to his family.

On December 13, Dawson Knox’s wife, Alexandra, announced the birth of their first child through a soft and emotional Instagram post. The baby girl entered their lives on December 9.

“Noa Elizabeth Knox 🤍 12•9•2025 A love like no other. Thank you, Jesus,” Alexandra wrote along with her Instagram post.

Imago Credits: via @alexandraxknox on Instagram

Well, Dawson Knox’s absence from practice had a valid reason. Football took a backseat to fatherhood. Can anyone blame him? But this moment did not come out of nowhere.

Dawson and Alexandra tied the knot on June 30, 2024, and now, they are a complete family. On July 3, 2025, Alexandra officially announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post.

Later that month, Dawson Knox and his wife even hosted a gender reveal party, confirming their baby girl will be arriving in December.

Dawson Knox has joined a growing list of new dads in Buffalo. He is the Bills’ third “girl dad” in less than a month. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir welcomed his daughter on November 17. Less than two weeks later, offensive coordinator Joe Brady followed on November 30. Even quarterback Josh Allen and his wife recently revealed that they are expecting their first child.

So, good news keeps pouring in for Bills Mafia. But here’s the big question. Can that positive energy carry onto the field?

Dawson Knox and Buffalo’s TE group will be the key to beating New England

As the Bills face the New England Patriots in a crucial Week 15 matchup, the Bills Mafia will expect Buffalo’s tight end group to be the difference again.

In Week 14, the Bills’ tight end group delivered its greatest performance of the season. Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, and Jackson Hawes combined for 11 catches, 137 yards, and two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. That kind of production will be crucial this week when the Bills face a Patriots defense that has struggled with tight ends. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knows it, too.

So, recently, when Vrabel addressed the reporters, he did not downplay the challenge from the Bills’ tight ends.

“We have a lot of different ways,” Vrabel said. “Kincaid and Knox will all be tough, and then we know how Hawes blocks and what he can do. So, we’ll have to certainly defend the tight ends that have played really well for these guys.”

Back in Week 5, when the Bills faced the Patriots for the first time this season, Kincaid led the Bills’ offense. Despite the 20-23 loss to the Patriots, he recorded six catches for 108 yards. Since then, the Patriots have surged to 11-2. Meanwhile, the Bills sit at 9-4, which is a solid record, but not good enough for a Super Bowl contender.

So, if the Bills want to beat the Patriots, they will need to perform better than they did last time around. And as Josh Allen pointed out after the Week 14 game, the Bills will need the offense to step up. Nevertheless, the Bills can be expected to lean on Dawson Knox and the rest of the tight ends to play their part in the crucial divisional game this week.