Bills Dealt Severe Josh Allen Blow as NFL Confirms Double Snub Before Christmas

Is MVP race slipping away from Allen?

The Bills head into a division-defining showdown, as next two games will decide the QB's fate

Quarterback Josh Allen has carried the Buffalo Bills on his shoulders more times than we can count this season. With 3,406 passing yards that came from clutch throws, he has proved his mettle big time. But when the NFL’s latest awards survey dropped just before Christmas, it raised an uncomfortable question. Has Allen done enough to earn any honors this season?

On December 24, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero released his annual early awards survey, and it didn’t bring promising news for Bills fans. The survey featured 30 high-ranking NFL executives, including 21 general managers, who anonymously shared their views. Despite another strong season, Josh Allen failed to top the two most important categories: Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

In the MVP race, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dominated with 18 votes. The 37-year-old appears to be enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career. He leads the NFL in passing yards (4,179), touchdown passes (40), and passer rating (112.1). He recorded these impressive numbers while throwing just five interceptions, showing how efficient he is.

Meanwhile, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye finished second with five votes, making history with a league-best 70.9% completion rate at just 23 years old. As for Allen, he landed third on the list with four votes. In the Offensive Player of the Year category, the results were even more daunting. The Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came out on top with 15 selections. Mind you, his 1,637 receiving yards, 104 receptions, and 10 touchdowns came in a run-heavy offense.

That fact alone makes his production even more stunning. At the same time, Stafford came second with six votes, while Allen and the Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson earned two votes each. If we look at the stats of the Bills’ quarterback, he still delivered. This season, Allen has completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,406 yards and scored 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. On the rushing side, he added 552 rushing yards with 12 scores on the ground.

His impact in both passing and rushing remains undeniable, but the message from the NFL is loud and clear. If Josh Allen wants to repeat 2024 MVP glory, he must play at an elite level once the playoffs kick off in January. For now, his team is under enormous pressure with a crucial AFC title game coming up.

Josh Allen’s team enters a division-defining game

With the regular season ending in two weeks, the Bills are heading for a must-win showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Currently, the Patriots sit at 12-3 and still lead the division, while Buffalo stays one game behind at 11-4. That single-game gap leaves them with no margin for error in their final two games if they want to win the AFC East.

This Sunday, the Bills must avoid repeating their shaky performance, which came during their narrow 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. For instance, Josh Allen recorded just 130 passing yards (lowest output this season) in that game without a single touchdown. The Eagles won’t spare them if this happens again. If Buffalo loses to Philly, its hopes of winning the division will vanish. After all, it’s highly unlikely for the Patriots to drop both remaining games.

Though the Eagles’ offense has been inconsistent, it still features destructive wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. It will put the Bills’ pass defense to the test, while Josh Allen’s unit will also need help. If Philadelphia shuts down running back James Cook, the Bills could be in serious trouble.