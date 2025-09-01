Bills DT’s Clear Statement for Sean McDermott After Suffering Season Ending Injury

DeWayne Carter isn’t giving up just yet. “I think DeWayne’s come back with a purpose,” GM Brandon Beane said about the defensive tackle after the June minicamp. Returning fully healthy for his second year at training camp, Carter was expected to be an important part of the Bills’ defense. He had been present throughout the offseason, showing his potential and earning the team’s trust. However, fate struck hard again this year.

As Jordan Schultz reported, Carter sustained a torn Achilles and may have to miss the entire 2025 season. “The talented 2024 3rd-round pick was poised to be part of Buffalo’s defensive rotation this year. A tough blow,” he wrote on X. This was disappointing news for the Bills, who had already seen their hopes he would contribute during the postseason let down. He was inactive for all three playoff games last season. Matthew Bove and ESPN Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg confirmed that Carter was injured during practice on August 27, after fans expressed their curiosity about how he suffered the season-ending injury. While it’s a disappointing time for Sean McDermott, he will have to be patient with the DT.

As for the Bills, the sentiment from Carter himself isn’t one of disappointment. He sent an inspiring message to fans, assuring them that he will be back and perhaps even stronger than last time. “This is all a part of my testimony. I will be back. ✝️ John 13:7,” he wrote, responding to Schultz’s post about his injury. His message was even more meaningful, since he had already proven that he could overcome adversity.

In his rookie season, he sustained an injury that sidelined him for a few weeks. However, he bounced back and was playing at a high level this season in practice sessions. Last year, Carter recorded 5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. This was until he suffered a wrist injury in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. He reportedly underwent surgery and was placed on Injured Reserve until Week 14. Even though his rookie year closed on a sour note, Carter remained determined to make an impact this season.

And he was doing it. “He’s been here a lot this offseason, and I think he’s working hard. I’m sure he knows what he’s got to do,” Beane said. The coaching staff has widely praised his versatility. “I always liked DeWayne’s versatility coming out. A lot of times we say this guy’s a 1 tech, or this guy’s a 3 tech, like I think DeWayne gives you the versatility based on how your roster’s fitting. Maybe, he starts out and he’s playing more 1, but if we have a couple injuries, I think we could move him over and play 3 for us,” Beane said.

He has consistently been doing his best to regain the team’s confidence after his injury, just as he did when he first arrived as a rookie. There were ups and downs, but he didn’t give up.

DeWayne Carter’s discipline impressed the coaches

The Bills’ rookie defensive tackle had already made a strong impression in training camp with his maturity and leadership in his rookie season. Moments after being drafted in the third round, Carter showed command during his introductory Zoom call when he told his noisy family to quiet down so he could hear reporters’ questions. Beane called him “a grown man” and praised his maturity.

And these leadership qualities go back to Duke, where he became the first three-year captain in school history. He finished his 2022 season with 36 tackles and 11 being for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and a touchdown. He earned second-team All-ACC honors. Later in 2023, he was named to the preseason all-ACC first team.

Through the games and practice sessions, McDermott believes Carter’s professional approach and high energy will help him adjust as the intensity increased from training camp to the preseason and regular season. “Good energy, smart football player. Very professional early on in his approach. Today is when it changes a little bit to some extent for the O-line and the D-line and I would venture to say for most rookies as well,” McDermott said after the team’s first padded practice last year.

Well, football runs deep in Carter’s family. His father played at Ohio State, his grandfather at Notre Dame, and his uncles at Youngstown State and Western Kentucky. Though his dad initially resisted letting him play until ninth grade, his mother pushed for him to start in sixth grade, giving him time to develop. Carter excelled at Duke, helping lead the Blue Devils.

And his on-field production and leadership presence convinced the Bills to draft him despite having depth on the defensive line. Despite having a tough competition, he made a point to be considered for the rotation role in the team. Carter isn’t fazed by a challenge.