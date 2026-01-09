Dion Dawkins Is Not Stressed as Sixth-Seed Bills Face Wild Card Trip to Jacksonville With Josh Allen

Essentials Inside The Story Heading into their Wild Card matchup, the Bills are embracing an underdog mentality

Josh Allen’s foot injury has been bothering him for a month now

The Bills have been inconsistent lately following their loss to the Eagles in Week 17

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned the spotlight and the pressure that comes with it. But for the visiting Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, that spotlight creates a shadow they’re more than comfortable operating in, according to veteran Dion Dawkins.

So when the question of weight and expectations came up, Dawkins did not dodge it. Instead, he leaned into the reality of being overlooked.

“No. Aren’t we the sixth seed? The whole world’s not saying the Bills. Nobody’s talking about the Buffalo Bills, so I feel like all the stress is not on our shoulders. The mindset is to win no matter what,” Dawkins said.

The Jags are rolling into the postseason as one of the league’s hottest teams, and that alone explains why the Bills sit in the underdog chair. Eight straight wins have turned Duval into a problem spot for visitors. Along the way, Jacksonville knocked off five playoff teams and built real belief. On the other hand, the Bills are going into the game with a win over the Jets. But in week 17, they lost to the Eagles, so they are hoping for momentum.

More importantly, the Jags’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken a jump under head coach Liam Coen. He finished third in the league with 38 offensive touchdowns and kept producing despite a league-high number of dropped passes. Still, Lawrence will need help against Buffalo’s top-ranked pass defense, yet the ground game offers an opening.

The Bills allowed 136.2 rushing yards per game, near the bottom of the league at #28. That plays into Coen’s design. On the other side, the Jags’ defense thrives by forcing turnovers and shutting down the run, giving them control points that matter in January. And then, history is not in the Bills’ favor, either.

Under Sean McDermott, Buffalo is 0-5 away from the Queen City in playoff games. That rough stretch began with a 10-3 Wild Card loss in Jacksonville back in 2017. Since then, the Bills have dropped eight straight postseason road games, dating back to a win at Miami in the 1992 AFC Championship Game.

However, this trip is not just about ghosts or records. It is also about Dawkins himself. As Josh Allen’s blindside protector, the left tackle has been a constant for nine seasons. For the fourth straight year, Dawkins stands as the Bills’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, a role that matches his presence in the huddle.

Meanwhile, this season reshaped Buffalo’s identity. The rushing attack turned into the offense’s most reliable weapon and ranked among the league’s best. Because of that, the offensive line now carries real responsibility. On the road, the unit must help an offense that has struggled at times to start fast, especially away from Highmark Stadium.

And, there is the biggest boost of all. With Allen back with the team, Dawkins knows the Bills are whole again. And as they head south, the team does so believing full strength matters more than seeding.

Josh Allen will be playing against the Jaguars

In the last few days, the noise around Orchard Park had very little to do with game plans and everything to do with Josh Allen’s injury. He’s been playing while dealing with a foot injury from the Week 16 Browns game. Allen rested against the Jets in the regular season finale, but questions arose about his limitations as the Bills prepared for Jacksonville.

However, those doubts did not last long, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport stepped in early this week and made it clear that Allen is good to go.

“QB Josh Allen’s foot is as healthy as it’s been in a while,” he wrote on X.

“It’s been a foot injury that actually has been bothering him for about a month it’s been. He’s got X-rays after the last couple games. Didn’t play barely at all last week; now it’s playoff time. Rested extensively last week; got barely any playing time. He is good to go for the Buffalo Bills.”

Then, the locker room echoed the same confidence. During his conference availability, Dion Dawkins backed it up without hesitation.

“We have a whole different team with Josh Allen,” he said.

When Allen plays free and healthy, the Bills’ offense carries a different edge, one that changes how defenses line up and how games tilt. And the numbers support the belief.

Allen finished the season with a 102.2 passer rating, throwing for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 17 games.

Now, against the Jags, he must deliver again, both through the air and on the ground. If Buffalo plans to flip the script on the road, it starts and likely ends with No. 17.