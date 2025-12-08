Dion Dawkins Makes Strong Josh Allen Statement After NFL Announces Bills QB’s News

Essentials Inside The Story Bills' Dion Dawkins on Josh Allen's historic game Against the Bengals

Highmark Stadium’s farewell season adds emotion to Bills’ run

Josh Allen sets historic NFL milestone in comeback win

The Buffalo Bills just pulled a wild 39-34 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In a game defined by a five-point margin, it was Josh Allen‘s dual-threat dominance that made all the difference for the Buffalo Bills, a fact his teammates knew long before the NFL made it official. Acknowledging how brilliant Allen was, the Bills’ offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was full of praise for his quarterback’s milestone game.

“When that kid runs and jumps over people and runs through people, it’s amazing, man,” Dawkins said. “And you know, this is our farewell tour in the stadium. Josh moving them hind legs, bro. This is what the people want to see. That’s what gets us the win, man. Josh being Josh.”

You could hear the love and respect from the tackle. It also reminded everyone that this season is the last dance inside the old barn before the new stadium opens in 2026 for the Buffalo Bills.

Since the doors opened in 1973, Highmark Stadium has gone through name changes and renovations. But nothing changed the identity. It became the heart of the Bills Mafia. They waited decades, hoping for nights like this.

This place hosted four straight Super Bowl teams in the 90s. It held legendary playoff moments and heartbreaks. Soon, the Bills will move across Abbott Road. So, this season feels like a final chapter. And after a game like that, it feels like the chapter might end with something meaningful.

However, the happy cheers don’t end here, as Josh Allen just produced another historic game.

NFL Announces Josh Allen’s historic feat

While the snow came down and the pressure climbed, Josh Allen delivered a performance the Bills Mafia won’t forget. He hit 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Then he added 78 rushing yards and a wild 40-yard rushing score. That comeback win over Cincinnati finished 39-34 and kept Buffalo alive at 9-4.

On X, the NFL announced Allen’s milestone game, saying, “becomes the first player in NFL history with 20+ pass TDs and 10+ rush TDs in at least 3 career seasons.”

Earlier this month, he passed Cam Newton for the all-time rushing touchdown mark by a quarterback. The numbers this year keep stacking for him, pushing him ahead in the MVP chatter.

Now, this win shakes up the AFC wild-card race. And it gives the Bills a little room to breathe going into a brutal stretch. Yet nothing changes the plan. Sitting two games back in the Queen City’s division chase, Buffalo will keep leaning on Allen’s dual-threat energy to fight for playoff positioning.