“Don’t Deserve to Win”: Josh Allen Fights Back Tears in Emotional Statement After Bills’ Loss to Broncos

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 17, 2026 | 9:13 PM EST

"Don't Deserve to Win": Josh Allen Fights Back Tears in Emotional Statement After Bills' Loss to Broncos

Shreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 17, 2026 | 9:13 PM EST

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wore the loss heavily after his team’s season ended in an overtime loss against the Denver Broncos. Buffalo had the ball in overtime with a chance to win the Divisional Round, but costly mistakes flipped the script as the Bills fell 33-30. Allen’s four giveaways directly set up Broncos points, including the Broncos’ drive that sealed the game in overtime. When Allen addressed reporters after the loss, he struggled to hold back his emotions as he summed up the defeat. 

“It’s extremely difficult,” Josh Allen said in the post-game presser while fighting back tears. “Feel like I let my teammates down… Just missed opportunities throughout the game. It’s been a long season – I hate how it ended. It’s gonna stick with me for a long time.”

When reporters further asked Josh Allen about the five turnovers that the Bills committed in the game, Allen then bluntly stated that a team can’t win after making such mistakes. 

“Yeah, can’t win with five turnovers,” Josh Allen said. “I fumbled twice, threw two picks. You shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win football games.” 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

