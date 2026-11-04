“Don’t Think He Gets a Seventh”: C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s NFL Future Questioned by Cameron Wolfe After Bills Exit

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s ball-hawking skills and the ability to create turnovers in games have helped keep him in the NFL, but his recent exit from the Buffalo Bills raises concerns about how long teams will continue to take a chance on him. He played for six different franchises in five years before joining Buffalo, and his latest release raises further questions about his NFL stability. According to an NFL Network reporter, Gardner-Johnson’s next opportunity seems far from guaranteed given his inconsistent performances and disciplinary issues.

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Cameron Wolfe reported on NFL The Insiders, “His (C.J. Gardner’s) playmaking ability no longer made up for some of the lapses he had. And you combine that with him getting suspended for spitting on a player, it just was not worth it anymore for this Bills team. So they made the decision to move on. And for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, this is the sixth team in the last five years that he’s played on.

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“I don’t know if he gets to a seventh. It’s been a constant for him in this type of storyline. For the Bills’ defense, they came off their best game of the season without C.J., with Damar Hamlin starting there.”

Gardner-Johnson was suspended for one game after he spat in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers during their Week 6 matchup on October 18. He was immediately ejected from the game, and his request against the suspension was denied. It was not just about the discipline.

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The Bills were also frustrated with his inconsistencies in his performance. They officially released him on November 3, shortly after his suspension ended.

“Yeah, the Bills made the move to release C.J. Gardner-Johnson. And from what I’m told, a big part of this was his inconsistency and unreliability in his playing aspect. I talked to one Bills source who said there were a few plays in a game where you’re like, “What the heck is he doing out there?”” Wolfe added.

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Gardner started all six games he played for Buffalo, recording 26 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception. But his defensive performances failed to offer the consistency the coaching staff expected on the field. He was replaced by Damar Hamlin, who entered as a starter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hamlin recorded five tackles and a pass breakup as Buffalo had a glorious 36-10 victory against the Ravens in Week 8. The Bills’ defense held Baltimore to just 144 total yards, although Jackson started but was injured on the first play, and backup Huntley was injured later in the game.

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Gardner-Johnson’s history speaks for itself when it comes to his future. The New Orleans Saints drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons there before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Later, after a brief stint with the Detroit Lions in 2023, he turned back to the Eagles in 2024, winning Super Bowl LIX.

But that stint just lasted for one season. Later, he played for the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears in 2025, and was also signed by the Ravens to the practice squad, but was released before making it to the final roster. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March 2026. Even after holding the record of 21 career interceptions in 93 regular-season games, his latest release exposed the difficulty of maintaining a place in the league.

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His experience and talent can still attract interest, but another franchise would need to develop the trust that his on-field contributions justify taking a risk. Now Gardner-Johnson is looking for another team, and after seven teams in five years, will another franchise give the veteran safety another chance?