Emotional Brandin Cooks Announces Retirement Stance After Bills Fire Sean McDermott

2025 marked the 12th NFL season for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Already 32, rumors about his retirement were circulating when he joined the Bills in November. Now, after losing to the Broncos in the Divisional game, Cooks’ retirement talk has once again resurfaced. Many Bills fans were left fearing another departure after the head coach recently resigned. Now, in Cooks’ latest update, he’s finally put an end to the questions.

“I’m far from done,” wrote Cooks on Instagram. “Anyone who knows me knows I’ll be back in the lab, working even harder. I’ve never been one to roll over. I don’t know how. Until the tank is on “E,” all I know is to keep going. By no means am I finished. This season only made me want it more than ever. It has never been about proving anyone wrong. It is about proving myself right.”

Accompanying his strong-worded message, there was a carousel of pictures Cooks shared from his time in Buffalo and New Orleans. The pictures included several on- and off-field moments, showcasing his love for both franchises.

The New Orleans Saints initially drafted Cooks in the first round in 2014, and since then, he has been lighting up the NFL. This was his first stint at the franchise. After later tenures with the Patriots, Rams, Texans, and Cowboys, the WR returned to New Orleans in 2025. However, this time, his season was nothing like the four-touchdown rookie season he’d enjoyed a decade ago. After a first-ever zero-touchdown season for the Saints and eventually the Bills, retirement chatter grew stronger.

Following his release from the Saints, the Bills came knocking on his door. The franchise offered him a one-year contract, valued at $1,255,000. With the NFL season officially coming to a close in March, the WR is set to become a free agent. Although he confirmed that he will return in 2026, it may not be in the Bills’ shirt, unless they offer him an extension.

Cooks will be 33 in late September this year. Although he has admittedly not hit the “E” just yet, there may not be much fuel left in his tank. Regardless, the wide receiver left that thought for another day. Cooks appears to be poised to return in 2026, and Bills fans will be hoping that his journey with the franchise continues. He will also be keen to cross the 10,000-yard (receiving) yard mark in his career (currently at 9,811). Cooks’ decision not to quit on his team comes at a time when the Bills franchise has already lost one of its most important personalities in the locker room in the last decade.

Sean McDermott has vacated the Bills building after nearly ten years

The Bills were heartbroken once again in a playoff game following their 33-30 loss in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High. Unfortunately, the defeat not only ended the Bills’ run but also saw head coach Sean McDermott fired. There were speculations of him getting fired if they lost to the Jaguars, especially since he was 0-4 in on-road playoff games. Eventually, McDermott managed his first away win, but he was fired nonetheless.

The Bills hired McDermott in 2017, and since then, he has taken the franchise to eight playoffs. He ended their 17-year-old postseason drought and 25-year playoff win drought. However, despite these achievements, the head coach wasn’t able to deliver a first-ever Super Bowl for the franchise. After drafting Josh Allen in 2018, the duo led the AFC East from 2020 to 2024.

Not only did McDermott fail to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo, but he also never reached the Super Bowl. Four of their last five playoff losses were one-score games, and the Chiefs have been a major hurdle in their Super Bowl dream. Since 2020, they have lost to the Chiefs four times in the postseason.

Nonetheless, McDermott leaves with a 98-50 record in the regular season and 8-8 in the postseason. His win percentage of .662, makes him the 15th best in the league’s history.

With his firing, the Bills owner, Terry Pegula, made GM Brandon Beane the president of football operations. It will be difficult to fill Sean McDermott’s shoes. However, rumors have already pointed towards how Brian Daboll could be back in the coaching team, as a head coach this time. Beane would be expected begin the hunt as soon as possible to find the perfect candidate. And this time, the fans will surely expect a Super Bowl trophy.