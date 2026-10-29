“Enough Drugs to Sedate a Small Elephant”: Bills’ Spencer Brown Shares Head-Turning Details on How He Tackled Lingering Back Issues Before Bye Week

Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown suffered a back injury during the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams and had to leave in the second quarter. Although this raised concerns about his availability for Week 6, Brown still turned up on the field on Sunday. Brown has now revealed how he managed to hold on till bye week.

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Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Brown revealed that he was still dealing with lingering back issues related to his Week 5 injury. He also explained the measures he took to be able to play the next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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“Just lingering stuff from, you know, what’s happened to me the last couple weeks here. And [what] happened in that LA game just kind of got nicked up and then I took enough drugs to sedate a small elephant when I was in LA,” Brown said. “It’s protocol and NFL signed off on it, so it’s okay.

“But yeah, just took care of the body the best way I knew how and got through the Vegas game and played pretty well and got on the by-week and you know, kind of bit me in the b— a little bit,” Brown added. “So, just taking it easy and smart.”

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Brown further explained that he had a meeting with Bills head coach Joe Brady regarding his condition and revealed that the coach trusts him to be “ready whenever.”

When asked if he had ever played a game without practicing the week before, Brown admitted that he hadn’t. But that didn’t seem to daunt him in the slightest. In Brown’s words, he prided himself on “being ready every single day.”

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Brown did not practice this Wednesday, joking to the press that he needed to do something to give them something to talk about. However, it is possible that he might have aggravated the injury, or it just hasn’t healed enough over the two weeks. There has been no further update on his condition.

Spencer Brown was the only non-participant in Wednesday’s practice, per the injury report. He has started in all six games for the Bills so far, and has taken 341 snaps. He has allowed 10 total pressures in pass protection and has a64.5 pass-blocking grade, per PFF. Brown has also allowed one sack.

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Even though he is questionable for now, Brown was looking forward to the Ravens game and acknowledged the talent in their defense.

“They got a good front,” he said. “They got [Nnamdi] Madibuike back. It was tough to see him go last year with what he had going on. But, they picked up Trey Henderson, great pass rusher, strong, big guy. Roquan Smith’s been doing a long time. And then you have Kyle Hamilton, who can line up legit anywhere. So, he’s kind of a Swiss Army knife for them.

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But, good defense, plays hard. It’s a Baltimore Ravens-style defense, AFC North defense. So, it’s hard-nosed and it’s going to be a good game. And I look forward to the challenge. Oh, and don’t forget about Calais Campbell, absolute legend.

That said, the Bills do have other options at tackle if Spencer Brown’s back issue doesn’t resolve prior to the Week 8 game. If he remains sidelined after being evaluated, the team will likely rely on Tylan Grable to begin in his stead. He had done so when Brown exited the Rams game.

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With their Week 7 bye week done, the Buffalo Bills are looking to maintain their 5-1 record and carry their two-game winning streak into their clash against their AFC North divisional rivals next at Highmark Stadium.