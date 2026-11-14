“Everyone Turned On Me”: CJ Gardner-Johnson Sends Emotional Message After Bills Cut Him

C.J. Gardner-Johnson arrived in Buffalo with a reputation for bringing intensity to the secondary, and the Bills gave him an immediate role after signing him to a one-year deal in March. But one costly moment against the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by a suspension, brought his time with the team to an abrupt end. Now, the veteran safety is opening up about how the fallout has affected him.

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Just days after Buffalo released him, Gardner-Johnson shared an emotional message on social media, claiming that people turned against him and describing the lack of support he has experienced.

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“In just a couple of weeks, EVERYONE turned on me! No friends, no real support, it s**** we live in a society where one move can cause a downfall to anything! If this is the last time y’all see my face or hear from me, it’s because you don’t understand the person who went through years of pain, alone, suffering, trying to fit in, and never got the same opportunity everybody else got! And when I say the same opportunities, just check my history, my attitude and character, my position, but no real stories to back that up! It’s ok though; as a man, I just pray that one day it gets better,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram story.

The post comes after a difficult stretch for the 28-year-old, whose release on November 3 followed a one-game suspension for spitting toward Raiders tight end Brock Bowers during Buffalo’s 33-30 win over Las Vegas on October 18.

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The incident earned him an automatic ejection and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The NFL subsequently suspended him without pay, and his appeal was unsuccessful.

What made the departure particularly surprising was the Bills’ initial public response. Head coach Joe Brady had defended the decision to bring Gardner-Johnson to Buffalo and indicated that the team still valued him after the incident.

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“Look, C.J.’s a member of the Buffalo Bills,” Brady said on October 19. “We brought him here for a reason, and we know that he knows that he has to play better.”

However, Buffalo ultimately changed course. Gardner-Johnson served his suspension during the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, then was released the following day. The Bills announced the transaction on November 3 without providing a specific explanation.

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Gardner-Johnson had started all six games he played for Buffalo, recording 26 tackles and one interception. His departure also came after the Bills used an available roster spot to promote defensive back Te’Cory Couch from the practice squad.

The release adds another chapter to a career that has involved frequent changes of scenery.

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Since entering the league with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Gardner-Johnson has played for New Orleans, Philadelphia, Detroit, Houston, Chicago, and Buffalo, including two separate stints with the Eagles.

He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia during the 2024 season and recorded six interceptions in both 2022 and 2024.

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His talent has never been the only part of his NFL story. Gardner-Johnson has developed a reputation for his outspoken personality and confrontational style, which has occasionally drawn criticism. The spitting incident became another example of how his on-field emotions could create consequences beyond the game.

For now, his latest message suggests the release has affected him beyond losing a roster spot. Whether another team gives him an opportunity remains uncertain, but Gardner-Johnson’s immediate concern appears to be the personal toll of a career that has taken another unexpected turn.