The Buffalo Bills got the Thanksgiving ending every home crowd dreams about, with Tyler Bass drilling a 57-yard field goal in the closing seconds. Their 13-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, however, left former Bills guard Richie Incognito with plenty to chew on, and most of it was falling from the sky.

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“I just don’t wanna see you’re fighting for the number one seed; you’re fighting for home-field advantage, and then you gotta go play in s*** weather back-to-back weeks and have it come down to not the execution on the field,” Incognito said on Initial Contact. “That’s what pi**es me off.”

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His frustration goes beyond one soggy night. Incognito spent 2015–2017 with Buffalo and earned three Pro Bowl selections during that stretch. So this was a former Bills lineman looking at his old franchise and wondering whether its shiny new home had missed something important.

Thursday gave him plenty of material. Rain and wintry conditions turned a heavyweight AFC meeting into a grind, with temperatures in the low 30s. For anyone expecting Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to trade fireworks, the night had a very different script in mind.

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“They just built a brand new, beautiful $2 billion stadium, and they chose not to put a roof on it,” Incognito said. “And we absolutely saw a game that should have been high-scoring, a game with major playoff implications, a game between the two top teams in the AFC, and we get an absolute f****** stinker.”

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Allen certainly had a night he would rather leave in the rain. The Bills quarterback completed 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions, both in the red zone. His 18.3 passer rating was a startling sight for a player capable of taking over almost any game.

Still, Allen did not use the downpour as an escape hatch. Although he described it as the grossest weather game he had played in, he admitted his performance was not good enough and said he needed to improve. Mahomes, meanwhile, threw for 174 yards in the same conditions.

Incognito’s concern, though, centers on how much the elements could take away from a quarterback of Allen’s caliber.

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“But the Buffalo Bills, how they’re set up right now, Josh Allen, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, generational talent, and you have to go out there, and you have to worry about the weather.”

Of course, Buffalo’s open field was no accident. Adding a fixed dome or retractable roof would have pushed the project’s price up by hundreds of millions of dollars. The Bills also wanted to preserve the outdoor atmosphere that has long been part of football in Western New York.

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Instead of a dome, the new Highmark Stadium uses a canopy to cover roughly 64 percent of the crowd.

Many fans still treat brutal weather as a built-in home weapon that opponents simply have to survive. Incognito gets the logic, yet he argued that an edge only matters if Buffalo actually dominates in it.

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On this occasion, they found another route. James Cook III delivered a rushing touchdown, while special teams delivered when the margin became razor-thin. Greg Dortch returned a late punt 17 yards to the Kansas City 39, giving Bass the opening he needed to finish the job.

That kick moved Buffalo to 10-1 and dropped Kansas City to 8-3. A win like that can make a cold, soaked crowd forget its discomfort for a while.

For now, the Bills can enjoy beating one of their biggest AFC rivals. The roof debate is unlikely to wash away so easily. Should another playoff race bring rough weather to Orchard Park, every slippery throw may send eyes right back toward that open sky.