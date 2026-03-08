Ex-Bills QB Reveals Joe Brady ‘Blew Away’ Brandon Beane During Interview Process After Issuing Stark Warning to HC

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Brady impressed Brandon Beane during Buffalo Bills head-coach interview.

Former Bills QB reveals why Brady ultimately landed the Buffalo job.

Brady is warned that head coaches cannot stay “buddy-buddy” with players.

The Buffalo Bills enter a new era with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the new head coach after nine successful seasons with Sean McDermott. However, with Brady being part of the Bills’ coaching setup over the last few years, questions were raised about whether this hire will be effective, as the franchise has had similar struggles. Addressing these concerns, former Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick revealed how Brady landed the head coaching job.

“I was as confused as any Bills fan, and so I just called Brandon Bean, and I was like, ‘Dude, talk to me, tell me why?’ When we had a great conversation about it, he was like he (Joe Brady) blew us away with everything, and a lot of stuff we learned about him throughout this process,” Ryan Fitzpatrick said during his appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

As Fitzpatrick shared, Joe Brady largely secured the head coaching role during his interview with the franchise, which involved the leadership group and QB1 Josh Allen. A report by ESPN revealed how Brady’s presentation revolved around a new team structure and how player-coach relationships should function in the organization.

“In the interview process, Brady’s view of how things should be structured, as shared during the interview process, was well received by the hiring group,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported. “Part of that is how Brady framed his vision of the alignment between coach and player personnel.”

Alongside these new approaches, his astute offensive strategy helped him get the job, as the Bills ranked second and fourth in points across the league, respectively, in his first year as an offensive coordinator. Furthermore, Brady was key in Josh Allen’s first career MVP in 2024, as he got creative with one of the best signal-callers in the league.

This offensive mastery was also evident in the 2025 season, as the Bills lacked star power in their receiver room. Hence, Brady created the best rushing offense in the NFL, which ranked fourth overall in yards, and saw star running back James Cook finish as the leading rusher in the league with 1,621 rushing yards on 309 carries.

While these factors have helped Joe Brady secure the head coaching role, the job is just starting for the former offensive coordinator. Hence, ahead of an important season for both Brady and the Bills, Ryan Fitzpatrick issued an important warning for the new head coach.

Ryan Fitzpatrick issues stark warning to Joe Brady

Now with Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott, the former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick highlighted something the new Buffalo head coach must ensure before taking this job. During his appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Fitzpatrick spoke about Brady having a friendly relationship with Josh Allen and other offensive players during his time as the quarterback coach and the offensive coordinator.

However, as the head coach, Ryan Fitzpatrick wants Joe Brady to move away from this approach and set a standard for what’s demanded from each player on the team.

“Now you’re making the transition to head coach, and so there’s gonna have to be a line, and you can’t be buddy-buddy really with anybody,” Fitzpatrick said. “So it’s gonna take him a year or two to kind of find his footing there. And you know, hopefully they continue to win this next year, as that happens, but he’s going to have to figure that part of it out because he’s got to set the standard for everybody. And right now I think it’s a little bit of, yeah, this is a player-led team and he’s got to be the one that sets a standard.”

Joe Brady has earned his shot at the top job in Buffalo. His offensive brilliance and strong interview won over the Bills’ leadership. But the real test starts now. Brady must step out of his comfort zone and lead with authority. If he can make that transition, the Bills could be in good hands for years to come.