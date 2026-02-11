Ex-Bills Star Facing Death Penalty After Being Charged With Murder

Former Buffalo Bills star Darron Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the brutal death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Caravalho Perpétuo, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to ABC News Channel 9.

As Darron Lee was denied bond and ordered to remain in jail during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors have also indicated that they intend to seek the death penalty for these actions, as per ABC News.

Lee’s girlfriend was found dead inside a home on February 5. The victim’s body had injuries and various horrific bruises, consistent with a violent altercation.

Lee was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and played six years in the NFL. The linebacker was selected by the New York Jets, where he played until 2018 before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs (2019). After Kansas, Lee went on to have one-year stints with the Buffalo Bills (2020) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

