Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNFL

Ex-Bills Star Facing Death Penalty After Being Charged With Murder

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 11, 2026 | 3:03 PM EST

HomeNFL

Ex-Bills Star Facing Death Penalty After Being Charged With Murder

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 11, 2026 | 3:03 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Former Buffalo Bills star Darron Lee has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the brutal death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Caravalho Perpétuo, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to ABC News Channel 9.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Darron Lee was denied bond and ordered to remain in jail during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors have also indicated that they intend to seek the death penalty for these actions, as per ABC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee’s girlfriend was found dead inside a home on February 5. The victim’s body had injuries and various horrific bruises, consistent with a violent altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Banner
NFL Banner
NFL Banner

Lee was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and played six years in the NFL. The linebacker was selected by the New York Jets, where he played until 2018 before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs (2019). After Kansas, Lee went on to have one-year stints with the Buffalo Bills (2020) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT