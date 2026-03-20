Bills Move to Support Josh Allen as Brandon Beane’s Draft Focus Comes into View

Essentials Inside The Story Bills continuing to explore offensive options ahead of the 2026 draft.

Team placing added focus on versatility in skill-position players.

DJ Moore’s arrival adds a new dynamic to Buffalo’s passing game.

For the third straight season, the Bills failed to produce a 1,000-yard receiver, and GM Brandon Beane is now taking his search for a solution to an unconventional place: a private dinner with a 2026 prospect. The move signals Buffalo’s continued urgency to reshape its wide receiver room and find a true difference-maker for Josh Allen.

“Source: The Buffalo Bills hosted a private dinner last night and held a private workout today in Eugene with Oregon WR Malik Benson,” Ryan Fowler reported via X. “Workout was led by Bills WRs coach Drew Terrell. One of the most explosive wideouts in the class, Benson ran 4.37 in Indy & is a buzzing name in the WR bucket.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This move comes after the franchise has struggled to get consistent production from its wide receivers in recent years. Buffalo has lacked a 1,000-yard wide receiver. These issues were also highlighted last season, with the franchise ranking among the lower tier of teams in wide receiver production in 2025, according to analytics data from Sumer Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the Bills were also one of the few teams in the NFL without a wide receiver reaching five touchdown receptions, with Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman each catching four touchdowns. Hence, Beane and Co. are expected to draft a wideout this April.

With Malik Benson widely projected as a Day 3 selection, when the Bills will hold five of their seven selections, the Oregon wide receiver could emerge as a possible solution for the franchise’s problems. In his final college season, Benson totaled 43 receptions for 719 yards, an impressive 16.7 yards-per-reception average, along with six touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside his wideout role, Benson also showcased his ability to play as an explosive punt returner. The Ducks receiver averaged 17.9 yards per return and also scored a return TD last season. These versatile skills and his explosive NFL Scouting Combine performance, as he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, a 1.55-second 10-yard split, and recorded a 32.5-inch vertical jump, have made him an intriguing prospect for the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Malik Benson also fits the profile of the type of offensive player GM Brandon Beane has emphasized ahead of this draft season. Beane, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, highlighted how the franchise is looking for players who can perform multiple roles on offense.

“We talk about versatility,” Beane said. “The guys that you love that you can’t get your hands on enough are guys like Khalil Shakir, who we got. Khalil is super smart and can play anywhere. He’s an inside guy first, but he can go outside and play. Try to have as many different position-less players, so that when you come out of the huddle, that just creates opportunities to get the right mismatch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With a demand for this profile from the Bills, Malik Benson has also expressed a desire to contribute on special teams, according to EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline.

“Benson is telling NFL teams he’s eager to contribute on special teams on Sundays,” added Pauline. “Not only as a return specialist but also on coverage units, serving as a gunner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Malik Benson presents a well-rounded skill set, the Oregon star could very well emerge as one of Buffalo’s seven picks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. But in the meantime, the franchise’s new WR1, DJ Moore, has expressed excitement about playing with Josh Allen after completing his move from the Chicago Bears.

DJ Moore is ready to win with Josh Allen and the Bills

To address a major offensive issue ahead of the 2026 season, the Bills’ front office completed a big trade for former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. Despite Moore’s disappointing 2025 campaign, where he finished with 50 receptions, 682 yards, and six touchdowns, the 27-year-old believes he is ready to bounce back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year was my first winning season, so I got a taste of what everybody has been getting a taste of here in Buffalo,” Moore said, as per the Bills website. “It was good. It was fun. The atmosphere was amazing … I look forward to getting back there with the Bills and going further.”

So far in his eight-year NFL career, Moore has recorded 608 catches for 8,213 yards and has scored 43 touchdowns while playing for the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Now with the Bills, Moore is ready to improve these numbers as he already has developed a connection with QB1 Josh Allen, who, according to the veteran wideout, is excited to play with him.

“It’s a warm welcome, I’m just glad to be here,” Moore said. “[Allen] is ready for me to get there and get going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With DJ Moore already on the roster and the front office eyeing an explosive talent like Malik Benson in this draft, the Buffalo Bills have taken significant steps to provide Josh Allen and new head coach Joe Brady the best opportunity to strengthen their chances of ending the franchise’s Super Bowl drought.