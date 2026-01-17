Final Injury Report for Bills vs. Broncos: Will Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid Play in Divisional Matchup?

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen’s durability becomes the quiet concern before a high-stakes road test

Buffalo’s final injury report clarifies who practiced through lingering issues

Denver’s thinner linebacker depth could shift the matchup in subtle ways

The hits have been adding up for Josh Allen, and with a divisional round game looming, the Buffalo Bills’ final injury report has been highly anticipated. On Saturday, the Bills will face the Broncos in the AFC divisional round, but both teams are without some key players. The buzz is not just about Bills Mafia traveling west. Now, the final injury report has brought clarity.

Allen is managing a foot issue, a knee problem, and a right finger injury. Even so, the quarterback stayed active in practice most of the week. Because of that, there is no real suspense left. Allen is expected to take the field against the Broncos, giving Bills Mafia a steady breath before kickoff.

The Bills are rolling into the divisional round with a mostly healthy squad, but a few question marks remain. Terrel Bernard, Damar Hamlin, Ty Johnson, Ed Oliver, and Curtis Samuel are all listed as questionable, leaving Buffalo Nation on edge about who will suit up.

Maxwell Hairston and Jordan Poyer are officially out, removing key depth from the secondary and wide receiver corps. Meanwhile, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Milano, Greg Rousseau, and Shaq Thompson are all good to go, ready to bring their usual fire despite minor bumps in practice.

Last weekend showed exactly why Buffalo needs Allen. The Bills edged past the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24, earning Allen his first road playoff win. He threw and ran with purpose, accounting for three total touchdowns. With 1:04 left on the clock, it was his rushing touchdown that won them the game. Still, the tape showed a quarterback clearly playing through discomfort.

That toughness carried into this week. Speaking to reporters, Allen shut down doubts about his contributions.

“I feel good,” Allen said. “Honestly, I feel better than I have the last few weeks on a … I know it’s a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday-type mindset, but I feel good.”

While Allen’s participation is not in doubt for the Bills, he is not the only name to watch out for. Another key Bills star, Dalton Kincaid, also popped up on the injury radar.

Dalton Kincaid is expected to play while the Broncos face their own injury hurdles

Dalton Kincaid may have left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in a walking boot, but the mood never shifted to panic inside the City of Good Neighbors. Head coach Sean McDermott quickly labeled the move as “precautionary,” and more importantly, Kincaid carries no injury tag for Saturday’s divisional clash with the Broncos.

Kincaid was limited throughout the week, but the Bills never slapped him with a game designation, a strong sign he is trending toward playing. With Tyrell Shavers officially ruled out and no further restrictions placed on Buffalo’s core pass catchers, the tight end remains positioned for a meaningful role if he suits up in Denver.

His role has already been trending up. During Buffalo’s wild-card win, Kincaid saw five targets, which he turned into three catches, 28 yards, and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Denver enters the matchup with fewer names on the board but some clear dents in depth. Linebacker Drew Sanders and tight end Lucas Krull have both been ruled out, thinning the middle of the field on both sides of the ball.

There is better news up front, though, as John Franklin-Myers practiced all week and carries no designation, while Dre Greenlaw progressed to full participation by Thursday. Overall, the Broncos are healthier than Buffalo on paper, but the absences they do have hit key rotational spots at a critical time.