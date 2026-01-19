Bills Fire Sean McDermott: All About His Contract, Salary, NFL Earnings & More

The Buffalo Bills appear to have parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott after nearly a decade. The decision felt inevitable due to Buffalo’s inability to convert regular-season excellence into a Super Bowl appearance under McDermott’s tenure. After losing to the Broncos (irrespective of the overtime controversial call), the Bills recorded a seven-consecutive Super Bowl drought.

“The Bills fired Sean McDermott, sources tell The Insiders,” reported Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.