Bills Fire Sean McDermott: All About His Contract, Salary, NFL Earnings & More

The Buffalo Bills appear to have parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott after nearly a decade. The decision felt inevitable due to Buffalo’s inability to convert regular-season excellence into a Super Bowl appearance under McDermott’s tenure. After losing to the Broncos (irrespective of the overtime controversial call), the Bills recorded a seven-consecutive Super Bowl drought.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“The Bills fired Sean McDermott, sources tell The Insiders,” reported Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The Bills fired Sean McDermott, sources tell The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/aW8Qhy9UnV
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT