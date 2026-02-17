Former Bills’ OT Announces Retirement Decision Amid NFL Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Mills shared an Instagram post that signaled a major career decision.

He built a steady NFL run, highlighted by his time with the Bills.

His decision lands in the middle of an offseason where teams are reshaping their offensive lines.

A former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle is officially calling it a career. While the NFL offseason is buzzing with draft projections, free agency talk, and roster changes, one quiet social media post managed to grab attention in its own way. No press conference. No big buildup. Just a simple Instagram post that said everything it needed to say.

“To all my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that supported me and helped me along the way, I greatly appreciate y’all,” Jordan Mills wrote on his Instagram post. “With that being said, I am officially retiring from the NFL!”

Mills was drafted as a fifth-round pick with the 163rd overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2013. Throughout his career, he suited up for more than half a dozen teams, including four seasons with the Bills, which is why many fans in Buffalo remember him so well.

His path in the league was far from smooth. He moved between practice squads and active rosters, battled injuries, and consistently proved himself. He made a name for himself despite the challenges, starting 87 of his 100 games.

In his retirement post, Mills made sure to thank the people who stood by him, providing unwavering support.

“To my parents and my siblings, words can’t describe how grateful I am to you all for everything you’ve done for me, and I love y’all more than I can describe (even though y’all drive me crazy 😂).”

He also mentioned the places that shaped him long before the NFL, including Assumption High School and Louisiana Tech University. Before joining the LaTech Bulldogs, Mills was a three-star recruit in high school, where he received two All-District 8-5A awards and honorable-mention All-State awards. In his senior year at Louisiana Tech, Mills played all 12 games at right tackle and received first-team All-Conference honors.

In his post, he reflected on his complete journey: “From the Bayou Lafourche Raiders, NMS Eagles, Assumption High Mustangs, LaTech Bulldogs, to the NFL. Memories of joy, pain, and the grind that shaped me into the man I am today.”

He also talked about his kids, saying everything he’s done has been for them, and gave credit to Christ for guiding him every step of the way.

A look at Jordan Mills’ NFL journey

Mills broke into the league with the Bears, immediately establishing himself as a durable starter by playing in all 16 games as a rookie and making 29 appearances over two seasons in Chicago.

After a brief 2015 stint that included time with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, he found some stability in the Bills. His run with the Buffalo Bills turned into the longest stop of his career.

After a 10-game debut with the team in 2015, he became an ironman on their offensive line, starting every single game for the next three seasons. That’s 58 total games in Buffalo. In fact, the team showed its belief in him by agreeing to a two-year, $3.8 million extension in March 2017.

In 2019, he was cut by the Miami Dolphins before the season and never played. Later that year, he landed with the Arizona Cardinals to replace an injured Marcus Gilbert. There, he played three games (making two starts) before a knee injury sent him to injured reserve, ending his season.

He was also part of the Cowboys and Ravens before he earned significant playing time with his favorite team, the New Orleans Saints, in 2021. Notably, Mills talked about his favorite team and what it was like to play against them during his time with the Bears.

“I was a Saints fan, but I am a Chicago Bear now,” Mills said. “Playing against Drew Brees and Marques Colston and Roman Harper and Jimmy Graham, a lot of guys I watched on TV a few years earlier, just to play against them and shake their hands, I was speechless.”

He played 10 games with the Saints, showing he still had something left in the tank.

His final NFL stop came in 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers. He was signed by the 49ers in August 2022 but released later that month, marking the unceremonious end to his playing days long before his official announcement