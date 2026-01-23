Former Bills QB Goes Against Josh Allen’s Role in Buffalo’s Coaching Search After Sean McDermott Firing

The Bills fired Sean McDermott after another year that ended with a playoff loss and shocked the league. Now the team is looking for a new head coach to fill his shoes. Owner Terry Pegula is making sure no stone remains unturned, and leading the charge is their star quarterback, Josh Allen. However, a former Bills QB isn’t sold on Allen running the show.

“I strongly disagree,” Ryan Fitzpatrick wrote on X on January 23.

His post came after NFL insider Adam Schefter replied, “As he [Allen] should” to Dianna Russini’s scoop.

“Buffalo is making sure their best player, team leader, and face of the franchise is part of the hiring process. Josh Allen will have significant say on the next coach of the Buffalo Bills,” Russini reported on X.

This story is developing; stay tuned!