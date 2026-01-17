Former Bills WR Throws Shade at Josh Allen & Sean McDermott Before Broncos Game

Essentials Inside The Story Broncos WR Elijah Moore took a jab at his former team

Moore believes he knows everything about Buffalo’s playbook, including Allen’s pre-snap reads

Despite Josh Allen’s elite play, Buffalo ranks only 26th in pass attempts per game

A former Buffalo Bills receiver is adding some spice to the team’s upcoming game against the Denver Broncos, taking a direct shot at Josh Allen and the team’s offensive philosophy. As the WR prepares to face his former team, the receiver didn’t mind revealing a harsh reality of Buffalo’s receiving corps, thanks to Josh Allen and Sean McDermott.

“They got a lot of guys banged up, but they don’t really throw it to the receivers anyway,” said former Bills WR Elijah Moore, via Chris Tomasson on X.

Moore’s shade comes at a sensitive time for Buffalo. He was referring to their limited passing attempts to wide receivers, a strategy that was unhelpful given the injury plague that infested the receiving corps. His claim justifies Moore’s own 2025 stats at some level.

In his brief time sporting royal blue, Moore had nine receptions for 112 yards.

Despite Allen maintaining his Pro Bowl form, Buffalo ranks 26th in Team Pass Attempts per Game. The performance was further complicated by injuries to Joshua Palmer (ankle), Gabe Davis (knee), and Tyrell Shavers (knee).

Moore arrived in Buffalo last April on a one-year deal, along with expectations to be the breakout star of the season. However, the experiment flopped when Moore and the front office agreed to mutual parting in late November. He landed in Denver after the league passed on signing him to a 53-man roster.

Buffalo has managed to stay dominant, with their total offense ranking fourth in the league. That’s because they’ve been relying heavily on a productive tight end duo, along with an increased load on the signal caller and rushing attack led by James Cook III. Whether it’s enough to bring home the Super Bowl LX trophy serves as a bigger question.

Just last season, they set a franchise scoring record, but the lack of a true perimeter threat cut their season short in the AFC Championship game. Currently, they have TE Dalton Kincaid as the difference maker and Khalil Shakir serving as Allen’s most trusted target. But the numbers tell a story of a limited ceiling. Shakir might be the Bills’ leading receiver; he ranked 30th in the league with 75 receptions and 44th with 419 receiving yards.

Head coach McDermott is aware of the incompetence in the receiving room. But he’s moving with an optimistic mindset, expecting his remaining healthy players to play with a chip on their shoulder to prove their doubters, and perhaps former teammates like Moore, wrong.

For the clash against the Broncos, Buffalo has elevated Mecole Hardman Jr. and young Frank Gore Jr., and they also get Curtis Samuel back from the injured reserve. He’s set to join Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman to form the core group on Saturday.

Elijah Moore spilling beans on the Bills’ playbook

While Moore hasn’t explicitly said it, his actions show he’s planning a revenge game. Since the NFL rules bar the Bills from poaching Moore back from Denver, he is left free to act as an unofficial consultant for Sean Payton’s staff.

That’s exactly what he’s doing, as he admitted to sharing everything he knows about Buffalo’s playbook.

“I did all I can in meetings,” Moore revealed to Tomasson. They asked me questions. Whatever they asked, I gave it to them.”

It would be fatuous to assume that McDermott is planning to execute the same game plan. However, Moore’s understanding of Allen’s pre-snap reads and McDermott’s defensive tendencies could be a “secret weapon” for Denver.

Whether it’s enough to stop Allen from improvising his game remains to be seen, but for a Bills team already exhausted by injuries, this insider trading might be the edge the Broncos need to pull off the upset.