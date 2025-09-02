FOX’s Charissa Thompson sends 1-word Message to Josh Allen’s WR After Bills star Rescued 19 Dogs

Josh Allen has never needed a room full of Pro Bowl receivers to make the Buffalo offense tick. Instead, he has turned young talent into trusted weapons, and Khalil Shakir is the best example. Drafted out of Boise State in 2022 in the fifth round, Shakir worked his way up the depth chart, and by 2024, he was the Bills’ most reliable wideout. However, Shakir’s story goes beyond the field. While his mind is locked in on the new season, he stepped up hugely, saving 19 dogs from high-kill shelters down South, which were brought into Buffalo by Nickel City Canine Rescue.

Shakir and his family welcomed them with open arms, hosting the Shakir Family Pet Adoption Event at Northtown Toyota in Amherst. The foundation, which is dedicated to saving four-legged friends. So, this time, it wasn’t just about football glory that weekend; it was about saving the lives of 19 canine animals from euthanasia. That too with his own money!

The event pulled in a wave of local support. Nickel City Canine Rescue joined forces with Awesome Paws Rescue and Buddy’s Second Chance, giving families across Western New York the chance to meet their future pets. Many dogs walked out of there with homes instead of facing a far darker ending. FOX’s Charissa Thompson, moved by the gesture, couldn’t help but share it on her Instagram story, simply writing, “This!!!” with a clapping Snow White’s sticker. Well, we could easily sense her excitement, as she herself is a dog mom.

But not only Thompson, gratitude also poured in from the rescue team itself for Shakir’s great work. Nickel City Canine Rescue released a heartfelt note after the event, writing, “The Shakir Family Pet Adoption Event was a 10/10 success! Thank you to the amazing rescues that brought these wonderful animals, creative vendors, spectacular sponsors, and most importantly, the Buffalo community for coming to support such a fantastic event!” Their words captured just how impactful the Bills’ wideout had been in making the day possible.

On the other hand, as fans wait for September, there’s still plenty to look forward to with Shakir on the gridiron. He led Buffalo in 2024 with 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns, adding 174 yards in the postseason. Even while recovering from an ankle injury, his chemistry with Josh Allen remains crucial for the Bills. And once he’s back, the Mafia will be hoping Shakir delivers just as big on the field as he already has off it. But for now, he is winning hearts, including that of Thompson’s who herself is a dog lover.

Charissa Thompson’s pet journey takes an unexpected turn

So when Charissa Thompson shared, “My sweet Simba. Love being his mom, and so glad we were able to save him,” this May, it was more than just a caption—it was a window into her world. Simba and Frankie arrived at Ruby Ranch after the heartbreaking loss of her dog Pilot, filling a void that seemed impossible to heal. These two rescues became her shadow, and yet, the host has now revealed a surprising shift in where her heart might be leaning when it comes to animals.

But here’s the twist—the woman who poured her soul into dog rescues is now hinting at a new chapter. For Simba and Frankie, who rule Ruby Ranch like royalty, the question becomes: what kind of creature could share the spotlight with them?

Back on May 30, Thompson’s Instagram started off simple enough—sunlit photos of Ruby Ranch and her rescue pups soaking up California’s warmth. Then came the curveball no one saw coming. A cat strolled into view, draped across her shoulder like it had always belonged there. “Turns out I’m a cat person too,” she confessed, a surprising admission for someone who’d dedicated her life to rescuing dogs. Her fans likely wouldn’t have seen that coming.

Still, surprises are part of her story. Enter Lollipop, a timid rescue pup who lost her owner and found a new home at Ruby Ranch. She hasn’t let Charissa get too close yet, but everyone knows it’s just a matter of time. After all, Charissa once texted during Simba’s dramatic rescue, “I don’t want him to die,” proving she’ll fight for any animal’s chance to live. Thompson even shared proudly, “We rescued Frankie a few months ago, and she is thriving here at Ruby Ranch.” With Lollipop joining the mix, the ranch feels more lively than ever.

And then, there are moments that show Thompson’s heart reaches far beyond her property lines. When California wildfires ravaged neighborhoods in January, she posted a photo of a firefighter cradling a lost dog with the caption, “Firefighter Consoles Dog Found Wandering California Neighborhood Engulfed in Flames,” adding just one word: “HEROES.” Ruby Ranch may look picture-perfect on Instagram, but at its core, it’s a place where animals truly get second chances.