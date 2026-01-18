Bills Front Office Receives Strong Mike Tomlin Message as Josh Allen Finally Breaks Down

Essentials Inside The Story Despite reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine years, McDermott has failed to secure a Super Bowl appearance

Bills executives notably refused to confirm the job security of either Sean McDermott or GM Brandon Beane

The loss marks Allen’s seventh straight playoff exit without a Super Bowl berth

At this point, the Buffalo Bills indeed feel jinxed. They didn’t just lose a game; they suffered a historic disappointment, failing to reach the Super Bowl for the seventh straight time. For many, the ceiling has reached. Now, analysts like Evan Cohen of ESPN Radio believe it’s time for a seismic shift in the coaching staff—specifically, the head coach position.

His solution? Buffalo needs to do whatever it takes to land Mike Tomlin.

“The reality is Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills cannot get over the hump,” he said, via Unsportsmanlike’s X handle. “Something’s got to give. Sean McDermott shouldn’t be blamed in full, and Sean McDermott should be a head coach in the NFL next year, but just probably not for Buffalo. Something needs to give… Go beg Mike Tomlin. Go give the Steelers a first-round pick. Do something.”

Addressing some potential skeptics who may point to Tomlin’s own recent playoff struggle in Pittsburgh (seven consecutive defeats), Cohen offered a different perspective. He debated that Tomlin has never had a weapon like Josh Allen in his prime, claiming that the reigning NFL MVP is a far more dynamic force than Ben Roethlisberger, whom Tomlin coached.

Cohen’s message to Buffalo was blunt: even if the Steelers initially say no, the Bills must start the conversation because the status quo is no longer an option.

Interestingly, the logistics of such a move have become surprisingly simpler. As of January 13, Tomlin is no longer the head coach of the Steelers. He resigned following a lackluster 30-6 defeat at the hands of the Texans in the Wild Card Round.

Even though he plans to take a hiatus from coaching in 2026, the Bills are urged to ignore the noise and make a call. Tomlin’s resume is Hall of Fame caliber, primarily highlighted by a Super Bowl ring and a legendary streak of non-losing seasons (over 10).

His recent struggle in Pittsburgh stemmed from the instability at the quarterback position since Roethlisberger bid adieu. History proves that when Tomlin is paired with an elite signal-caller, his team is bound to thrive as a Super Bowl contender.

If Buffalo marries Allen’s physical tools to Tomlin’s leadership, it could be exactly what both men need to secure a championship in the 2026 season. While it would require surrendering draft assets, many believe the Bills are no longer a “player” away from a title, but rather a “coach” away.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Jan 5, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20250105_db2_sv3_022

So believes Colin Cowherd. Even before the Bills’ playoff exit, he spoke about the possibility of Tomlin finding a home in Buffalo.

“Mike Tomlin goes to Josh Allen, that’s a Super Bowl,” he claimed.

While it’s undeniable that under Sean McDermott, the Bills have been remarkably consistent, reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine years. Yet, that consistency never translated into a Super Bowl appearance, let alone winning it.

The question now is whether McDermott is on the hot seat. Nothing is official yet, but when Tim Graham of The Athletic asked about the stability of the current regime, no one in the Bills’ executive office was willing to confirm either McDermott or GM Brandon Beane’s employment.

This silence speaks volumes. Buffalo can’t afford to waste Allen’s prime years, and if that requires a regime change, the front office may have to pull the trigger, as the quarterback sure has reached a breaking point.

Josh Allen breaks down after their divisional round loss

The Bills had the ball in overtime that could have been used to their advantage, but the script flipped in a series of mistakes. The All-Pro quarterback recorded 283 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 66 yards, stumbling at many crucial points.

He saw four costly turnovers, which grabbed all the post-game headlines. His two interceptions and two lost fumbles tied a career high for giveaways. By the time he stood before the media, he could no longer contain his grief.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen said, visibly in tears. “Feel like I let my teammates down. Just missed opportunities throughout the game. It’s been a long season – I hate how it ended. It’s gonna stick with me for a long time.”

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills answers questions after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214193

As for the Bills’ five turnovers, Allen didn’t shift blame but went into a self-critical mood.

“You shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don’t deserve to win football games,” he added.

Despite the collapse, the QB’s locker room stood by their offensive leader. Fighting back his own tears, left tackle Dion Dawkins refused to blame Allen, insisting he “didn’t let us down.” All eyes are now on the front office, which needs to ensure Buffalo doesn’t suffer this demise again.