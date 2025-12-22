Bills Fulfill Josh Allen’s Request vs Myles Garrett After Dion Dawkins Earns Praise

Essentials Inside The Story Bills successfully fulfills Josh Allen's request against Myles Garrett

Josh Allen avoids historic sack highlight

Dion Dawkins leads dominant protection effort

The Buffalo Bills landed in Cleveland for their Week 16 matchup with only one mission: win the game to be alive in the AFC East title race. Not only did the Bills win the game, but they also kept the Browns’ DE Myles Garrett under control and stopped him from achieving the single-season sack record by half a sack. Something Josh Allen had requested of his squad before the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I do like highlight tapes, but I don’t like being a part of other people’s highlight tapes,” Allen said earlier this week of Garrett. “He’s one of the greatest of all times. He’s a force to be reckoned with and we got to be ready for everything that they can throw at us. But you have to be aware of where 95’s at all times.”

Well, the Bills listened and put in a tremendous effort to stop him. In fact, the visitors had such a perfect plan that Garrett finished the game with only one tackle and an assisted sack, which many fans called out later.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 1:09 mark in the second quarter, on a 2nd & 1 play at Buffalo 23, the Browns defense peaked as Myles Garrett broke off his contest with left tackle Dion Dawkins with another offensive lineman doubling up on coverage. He ran to the right while Josh Allen was also running back to avoid a sack. In the end, everyone tripped just ahead of the end zone.

While the league gave the ruling that Mr. January gave himself up, it credited Garrett and defensive end Alex Wright. But they still stopped the sack leader from achieving the record on his conditions. The Browns’ player has three conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wants to achieve the single-season sack record in a home game

Should be against an elite quarterback

And should definitely be in a win

While Josh Allen claimed earlier that it would “take every single guy,” the main person who stopped him was their left tackle. Dawkins made sure that Garrett didn’t achieve it against the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dion Dawkins stops Myles Garrett from breaking the NFL record

During the week, the left tackle scared the fans. He was down with an illness and lost 14 pounds. But it didn’t affect his game at all. In fact, he played so perfectly that even the Browns’ superstar praised him.

“Usually, they leave Dion on an island and just let him do his thing. He has a unique set, unique variety, but the guard was coming down quickly, and then they were throwing the bunch on my side tight so that I had to line up inside, and they passed the ball,” Garrett said. “So, they threw a bit of peculiarities at me to try to keep me and kind of contain me where they wanted. They did a good job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawkins never let his guard down against the defensive end. At one point in the game, he kept Garrett’s head down while gripping him. According to NFL NextGen Stats, the pass rusher lined up against the tackle on 48 of 49 defensive snaps against the Bills.

Both players displayed immense toughness while also showing respect. Dawkins told Garrett at halftime that it was great battling him at such a point in history. The tackle has also voiced support for signing the defensive end, often calling him the missing piece in their Super Bowl contention.

In Week 16, it was a magnificent spectacle. Josh Allen is happy