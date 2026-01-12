Bills’ Gabe Davis Announces Worrying Injury Update for Josh Allen & Co. After Major Setback Against Jaguars

Essentials Inside The Story Gabe Davis exits Wild Card with serious left knee injury, future uncertain

Bills star-studded WR room now relies on Shakir, Cooks, Shavers, Coleman

Mecole Hardman could step up, with Broncos looming

The Wild Card game between the Jaguars and the Bills saw a handful of injuries, leaving fans concerned as Gabe Davis was carted off the field. The receiver’s injury looked particularly brutal, leaving the Buffalo Bills with a potential void in the wide receiver position ahead of their AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos. Following the game, the wide receiver took to Instagram to break his silence on the injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Appreciate everybody reaching out, we gone shake back,” Davis captioned the Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fourth quarter, Gabe Davis was swarmed by three Jaguars defenders: Greg Newsome, Foyesade Oluokon, and Andrew Wingard. When he attempted to catch the ball, Wingard tackled him, slamming hard into the left knee. Oluokon also caught him from the front. After the collision, the Bills’ wide receiver couldn’t get back on his feet alone and needed help to leave the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 27–24 Wild Card win, Gabe Davis left the game on a cart in the fourth quarter. Later, reporters spotted him on crutches with a leg brace, a sight he also shared on his Instagram story.

Gabe Davis wasn’t the only star banged up in Buffalo’s thriller. Josh Allen battled through a hyperextended left knee, hits to his fingers, and a concussion check. Jordan Poyer exited with a left hamstring strain, while Tyrell Shavers left temporarily with a left knee tweak. Even Ty Johnson’s ankle lingered from a previous injury. With so many hits and questionable legs, the Bills’ depth could be tested as they march into the divisional round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the Bills have yet to issue an official update, video footage of the injury has raised concerns among fans and analysts. When Davis was with the Jaguars last season, he suffered a torn meniscus in the same left knee, cutting his season short. Given he was hit hard in the same knee, one fear would be the same torn meniscus or ACL injury, meaning he could even be likely to miss the postseason if the Bills advance further after the AFC Divisional Round.

Recovering from his previous knee injury, he made his appearance for the first time this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. The seasoned wide receiver had a short yet impactful season, recording 129 yards and a touchdown in 6 games. His absence would surely be a concern that Josh Allen and Co. may find difficult to address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who could be Gabe Davis’ replacement in the postseason?

The Bills’ wide receiver room is getting dangerously thin, and losing Gabe Davis would make it worse. With Joshua Palmer on IR and Curtis Samuel still sidelined, Buffalo is now relying on just four healthy receivers: Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, Tyrell Shavers, and Keon Coleman. Shakir and Cooks carried the load against Jacksonville, while Coleman and Shavers chipped in smaller contributions. Shavers briefly exited with a knee issue before returning. Depth is clearly a growing concern as the postseason advances.

If Davis is indeed out long-term, the Bills’ next move would likely be promoting Mecole Hardman from the practice squad. Hardman has appeared in two games this season, primarily as a return specialist, but he brings postseason experience to the table. There’s also a slim hope Curtis Samuel could return from IR, though his contributions this year have been limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, Buffalo may need to explore free-agent options to shore up the position before taking on the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, with time ticking and the margin for error shrinking fast.