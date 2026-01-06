Bills Get Grim Maxwell Hairston Injury Update After Sean McDermott Defends Costly Mistake

Essentials Inside The Story A late injury suddenly casts doubt over one of their most promising young defenders

Sean McDermott faces growing scrutiny as a calculated decision from Week 18 now threatens to complicate the Bills' postseason plans

With injuries piling up and uncertainty spreading, Buffalo enters Wild Card weekend with more questions than answers

The Buffalo Bills ended their season with a blowout 35-8 win against the New York Jets. While the scoreboard showed a massive win, the real story unfolded on the sideline, where a potentially season-ending injury to a key rookie has put Sean McDermott’s late-game judgment under the microscope. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston injured his right ankle, and the Bills are now facing a significant blow to their secondary ahead of the wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 11.

“Max Hairston unlikely to play this week. We’ll see where that goes as we move forward,” McDermott said during his press conference on January 5.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter on a seemingly routine play. As receiver Quentin Skinner fought for extra yardage, Hairston came in to assist on the tackle and went down awkwardly. The training staff attended to him on the field before he was helped to the sidelines, and he was quickly ruled doubtful to return.

Now, the situation has turned problematic for the franchise. They entered the season finale with 15 players on the injury report. Now, they have more to worry about as kicker Matt Prater also got injured and is considered day-to-day.

The Bills drafted Hairston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. While he missed the first few games of the season with an injury, he proved his value in the 11 games he played. The cornerback recorded 18 tackles (14 solo) with five passes defended and two interceptions.

He had already proven his big-play ability earlier in the season, notably impressing Sean McDermott with a crucial interception against Patrick Mahomes that helped seal a 28-21 victory in Week 9. But the team overall is facing unexpected hurdles. The injury immediately raised questions about why a key rookie was playing in a game with the result already decided. Head coach Sean McDermott addressed the difficult decision he faced.

Sean McDermott explains his decision to play Maxwell Hairston

The rookie suffered an LCL injury in his right knee during the offseason and started the season on the injured reserve (IR). He made his debut in the Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers. The head coach hoped to give him exposure in the season finale. But it backfired on him. Yet, he explained his reason for playing cornerback against the Jets.

“We were losing players on the defensive side as it was, and so we had already gone from, nickel to down to three linebacker defense. So, there was only so many guys we could use at that point. You go to a wide receiver, put him in over there. We’ve done that before,” McDermott said. “Again, try and protect everybody. It’s a tough deal there.”

McDermott’s point about dwindling numbers was evident on the field. Just one play before Hairston’s injury, safety Darnell Savage also went down, highlighting how thin the Bills were on defense. But he came back after two plays. On the offensive side, running back Ty Johnson and left tackle Tylan Grable also left the game briefly with injuries. But the rookie’s injury is the most significant of them all.

Hairston had a walking boot on his right foot after the game, signaling the injury is serious. The medical team is working with him. The Bills Mafia is hoping he suits up at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.