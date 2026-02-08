Bills GM Admits Major Front Office Errors as Josh Allen Refuses to Make Excuses for Loss Against Broncos

As Josh Allen‘s Buffalo Bills are coming off a tough season, the focus is now on what went wrong. While fans have raised questions for months, the answers are finally coming from the front office. General manager Brandon Beane has openly admitted mistakes with the wide receiver room, as the Bills look ahead to fixing long-standing issues.

“To me, where we erred was we didn’t kind of pick a group, keep them healthy, and roll with them,” Beane said recently.

Beane explained that constant injuries and changes forced the team to shuffle receivers all season. Without a stable group getting regular snaps, timing suffered, and trust never fully developed, which hurt consistency and limited the offense’s ability to build rhythm in important moments.

The wide receiver struggles were clear throughout the 2025 NFL season. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman tied for the team lead with just four touchdown catches each. Buffalo’s receivers scored only 11 touchdowns in total, ranking 23rd in the NFL.

Buffalo tried to address the problem last offseason by adding veterans Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. However, the plan did not work. Palmer dealt with multiple injuries and missed valuable time. Moore struggled to find a steady role in Joe Brady’s offense and never gained momentum.

Because of that, the Bills ranked 24th in the league in wide receiver production with 2,107 receiving yards. They were also one of only six teams without a wideout who caught at least five touchdowns.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane reacts prior to the start of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The Bills now head into the offseason knowing real changes are needed at wide receiver. Beane’s comments show the front office understands where things went wrong. How Buffalo fixes those mistakes will shape the offense and expectations going into the 2026 season.

Josh Allen refuses to make excuses after the Bills’ loss to the Broncos

Josh Allen made it clear he is not blaming injuries for the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. After the divisional round defeat, the Bills quarterback said the loss came down to his own mistakes and decisions on the field, not his physical condition. Allen addressed the issue directly when asked about playing through injuries.

“No, I don’t think so,” Allen said to Sports Illustrated on Saturday. “More so, decision making and a couple of throws I wish I had back, that ultimately would have changed it.”

Instead of pointing to pain or limitations, Allen put the responsibility on himself and his performance. Despite Allen dealing with multiple injuries during the postseason. He played with a broken bone in his right foot, an injury he suffered before the playoffs. Allen’s injury was serious enough that he later needed surgery and is expected to miss up to 10 weeks.

Allen also broke his nose earlier on a quarterback sneak against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wild Card round. While those injuries limited his mobility, the Bills’ QB avoided using them as a reason for the loss.

The loss also comes during a period of change for the Bills. Sean McDermott is no longer the head coach, ending a long partnership that began when Allen was drafted in 2018. Joe Brady now takes over, becoming just the second head coach of Allen’s NFL career.

As Buffalo looks toward next season, Allen’s stance sets the tone. He is focused on improvement, ownership, and moving forward, without excuses.