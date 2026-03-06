Bills’ GM Receives Dire Verdict on First Trade Move For Josh Allen’s Offense In Offseason

While the Buffalo Bills have started the offseason strong with a big trade for Chicago Bears wideout DJ Moore, the experts don’t appear to be chuffed about this deal. The Bills’ front office sent out a 2026 second-round pick to the Bears (No. 60), and in return will receive Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Although on paper, the trade solves Buffalo’s biggest offensive issues, ESPN’s Seth Walder believes Brandon Beane and Co. will end up on the losing side of the deal.

Hence, Walder gave the Bills a “D” grade before justifying his claim by describing the trade as an overpay, as he wrote, “Ultimately, I think the Bills’ instinct at wide receiver is correct. But to pay real draft capital for the right to take on what is likely an overpriced contract and add extra guarantees is far from optimal.”

As alluded to by Seth Walder, the Bills’ receiver room has struggled to consistently put up big numbers since the departure of Stefon Diggs in 2023. From that point forward, no Buffalo wideout has hit the 1000-receiving-yard mark. These issues were highlighted in the 2026 season, with the Bills ranked 24th in the NFL in wide receiver production in 2025 with 2,107 receiving yards as a group, as per Sumer Sports.

Similarly, the Bills were also one of only six teams in the NFL without at least one receiver catching five touchdowns, as Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman each completed four scores. Hence, the inclusion of DJ Moore, who has recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in his eight-year career, immediately improves Buffalo’s receiving unit.

However, these criticisms of the Buffalo front office stem from how DJ Moore is coming off the lowest output season of his career, with 50 receptions and 682 yards while managing six touchdowns. These numbers are a clear result of the gradual decline the 29-year-old has experienced throughout his Chicago tenure, as his receiving yards dropped from 1,364 (2023) to 966 (2024) to 682 (2025). Similarly, his receptions went from 96 (2023) to 98 (2024) before going down to 50 (2025).

Alongside these on-field concerns about Moore’s production, his four-year, $98 million contract will also be a significant problem for the Buffalo Bills. The veteran wideout has 4 years left on his deal with cap hits of $24 million each season. However, to complete this trade, Brandon Beane and Co. have guaranteed part of his 2028 salary, making this a three-year deal with $73 million in guaranteed money remaining.

The Bills can convert Moore’s salary for 2026 into a signing bonus and push money into future years, and reduce his projected $24.9 million cap hit in 2026 to $6.7 million, per Spotrac. But these immediate alterations can lead to a staggering dead cap hit because the Bills are pushing 2026 and 2027 costs into the future.

Moore’s cap hits in 2028 and 2029 will probably balloon to over $30 million each. A sum earned only by the most elite wideouts in the league, like Terry McLaurin ($32.33M), A.J. Brown ($32M), and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.25M), who have a stellar track record of consistently performing, unlike Moore. Further, this deal effectively locks the Bills into a 31-year-old receiver with a massive salary regardless of his on-field production.

While the Buffalo Bills have found their WR1 for the present by trading for DJ Moore, this deal remains a risky proposition for the AFC East powerhouse. Hence, to secure insurance for this trade, Brandon Beane and Co. can look to acquire a multi-faceted player in the 2026 draft. A Texas A&M star with a familial connection to the franchise emerges as an incredible option.

Texas A&M star wideout reveals family loyalty to the Bills

Although the Buffalo Bills have secured a star receiver after trading for the Bears’ wideout DJ Moore, the franchise may look to bring another rising star at the position through the 2026 NFL draft. With Buffalo holding the 26th overall pick, Brandon Beane can draft Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, who already shares a personal connection with the franchise, as he revealed in a press conference in Indianapolis.

“My meeting with the Bills went really well,” Concepcion said. “I was actually born in New York, 585 (Rochester’s area code). Moved [away] when I was five. The Bills are actually my dad’s favorite team, so I’ve been watching them since I was young. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I would be grateful [to play with him].”

Ahead of the draft, the Aggies’ wideout had completed another successful season with 61 catches for 919 yards (with a career-best 15.1 yards average) and nine scores. With these elite numbers, he took home the Paul Hornung Award with first-team All-SEC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose player, and return specialist.

With Beane openly sharing the franchise’s need to draft versatile players… during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, drafting KC Concepcion can give Buffalo a star for the future. Furthermore, if things don’t work out well for DJ Moore, Concepcion could also develop into a receiving threat for Josh Allen as he continues to reign supreme as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and provide the franchise with insurance for this big offseason splash ahead of the new league year.