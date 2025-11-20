Hailee Steinfeld Announces ‘Stressful’ First Thanksgiving Plans After Josh Allen Marriage

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple this year, and the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about her festive plans, cooking disasters, and hosting philosophy in the latest edition of her Beau Society newsletter.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The couple, who got engaged on November 22, 2024, and married on May 31, 2025, in a romantic ceremony in California, are preparing for what Steinfeld is calling a “gratitude gathering” at their home.​

In issue #60 of her Beau Society newsletter, published on November 14, Steinfeld emphasized that hosting can be stressful, especially on Thanksgiving, but there are ways to make it more manageable. She highlighted advice from cookbook author Caroline Chambers about accepting help from guests.​

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unless it truly brings you extreme joy and zero stress to do everything yourself, don’t you dare say ‘nothing!’ when a guest asks you what they can bring,” Steinfeld quoted Chambers as saying.​

Following this philosophy, Steinfeld revealed she’s asking guests to bring their favorite pies this year. “I’m not a pie person, so this year, I’m planning to ask people to bring their favorite pie. I’ll confirm which kind so we don’t end up with three pumpkin ones (really not a fan of those),” she wrote.​

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Feb 6, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. New Orleans Saenger Theatre LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250206_lbm_al2_160

Her tentative menu includes a ‘ready to cook’ turkey to save time and stress, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole without walnuts (due to allergies), mac and cheese, a harvest Caesar salad, and cornbread with homemade honey butter.​

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sinners actress is also incorporating family traditions into their celebration, particularly her grandmother’s stuffing recipe. “I have to make ‘my nana’s stuffing,’ which is literally the Rice-A-Roni stuffing,” Steinfeld had shared in a previous newsletter issue. “She didn’t reinvent the wheel; we just thought she did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Steinfeld wasn’t shy about sharing her biggest Thanksgiving cooking fail from the previous year. She attempted to recreate a baked brie appetizer from Perch, a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, but the results were disastrous.​

“I bought a big wheel of brie, wrapped it with puff pastry, and planned to serve it drizzled with honey. Sounds easy enough! Absolute disaster. The cheese melted inside the puff pastry, which somehow never cooked. It was such a mess,” she revealed in her latest newsletter.​

Learning from that experience, Steinfeld is taking a simpler approach this year. Even when it comes to her Thanksgiving outfit, Steinfeld is prioritizing comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailee Steinfeld reveals her Thanksgiving look

Last year, she wore a brown Theory dress she found at an outlet, but this year she’s opting for a cozier look.​

“But comfort is everything. It’s cold. The fire will be on at our house this year. I think I’ll wear a sweater—I love this cardigan or this brushed cashmere I just ordered from Aritzia; fingers crossed it arrives in time—with casual pants like these or these brown flowy satin ones from Zara, which I often wear with loafers,” she wrote.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Before diving into her Thanksgiving plans, Steinfeld even acknowledged that millions of families are currently struggling to afford food.

“This Thanksgiving, I’ll be donating to No Kid Hungry, a charity close to my heart, and Feeding America. If you could do me a huge favor, if there’s a specific food drive in your area that needs support, please drop it in the comments. I’ll round them up to include them in next week’s issue.”

As the couple prepares for their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife, Steinfeld’s approach reflects a balance of tradition and authenticity, embracing everything that comes with hosting the holiday.