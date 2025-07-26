Hailee Steinfeld Makes Josh Allen Sweat After Bills QB Gets Ultimate Sendoff

Fresh off his tropical honeymoon with Hailee Steinfeld, MVP quarterback Josh Allen is back at St. John Fisher, diving headfirst into the Bills camp grind. After tying the knot in California on 31st May and soaking in post-wedding bliss, Allen now draws up offensive lines with Joe Brady. His offseason highs now meet August grit, with a looming preseason clash against the Giants on August 9. However, for now, besides throwing practice snaps, the QB is also giving time and importance to his wife.

Even though the newlywed life may have just begun for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, the NFL calendar waits for no one. With training camp underway, Steinfeld is staying back in New York, which also allows her to catch up with her own personal business work. As the season hits and the games are scheduled back to back on weekends, she is expected to move to Allen’s 31-acre, $500,000 property on Orchard Park estate, which he bought in 2021 near Highmark Stadium. While he drills in camp, she focuses on her growing business ventures.

And Allen is clearly still swooning. When Steinfeld posted a sultry mirror selfie from Tribeca’s Fouquet’s in a string tank, denim jeans, and heels, Allen reposted it on his Instagram stories with a simple (sweating) emoji caption: “🥵💍.” She knelt on the bed with a Manila folder in hand, decorated with stickers, capturing both work and allure in one snap. The caption of her original post revealed where the Hollywood star has been busy.

“I came for a work commitment on Tuesday, but extended my trip a few extra days to catch up with friends I haven’t seen in a while and do some serious Beau Society planning with my (tiny) team there,” Steinfeld shared. Beau Society, the digital love letter she launched in August 2024, aims to cut through the noise of social media, connecting fans with a more personal touch. She cheekily calls it ‘BS’: fitting and intentional.

But that’s not all. For her husband, Steinfeld also shared an ultimate sendoff before Allen got back to work. We all know that Josh Allen has geared up for Bills training camp in Rochester, which started on July 23. And right before that, Hailee Steinfeld dropped a show-stopping photo in a bold leather mini and jacket combo. But never mind, soon enough, that edgy look will take a backseat-because it’s almost time for her to throw on some Bills gear and go full Bills Mafia, cheering on her guy from the stands.

However, before Steinfeld trades her leather miniskirt and glamour combo for Bills Mafia blue, she and Allen are making the most of their time apart. Allen, now in full football mode, still finds time to cheer on loved ones—most recently sending a heartfelt message to his sister as she reaches a personal milestone.

Josh Allen does not shy away from hyping up his sister

Just last January, when the Bills clashed with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Josh Allen’s sister, Nicala Madden, stole the spotlight in dazzling fashion. She stood proudly on the sidelines in support of her MVP brother. This time, the spotlight shifts. Allen now plays cheerleader for his other sister. Formerly a real estate agent, she has launched a baby clothing brand, Little Agents Co, alongside her business partner, Tory.

The bond between the Allen siblings has always stood out. Whether it’s attending family events, walking red carpets, or sharing milestone moments, their closeness is well-known. And now, it was Josh’s turn to beam with pride. The superstar quarterback shared a touching note for Nicala, writing, “SO proud of you, sis,” on his Instagram story. The emotion was clear. For once, the NFL gunslinger was teary-eyed from pride.

Josh Allen’s record-shattering 2024 MVP season saw him log five straight years of 25+ touchdowns. But behind those numbers is the support of family. And while Nicala has always backed her younger brother, her new business move shows she draws inspiration from him as well. Just before kickoff to a new NFL season, she announced the brand launch.

While Josh drills at practice, Nicala has said her goodbyes to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, where she worked for nearly a decade. “When one door closes, another opens,” she shared. Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld is soaring with her film Sinners and her new personal venture. Now, all eyes turn to Allen once more. Bills Mafia is banking on their King in the North to lead them to Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026.