Hard Knocks’ Impact on Josh Allen’s Bills Confirmed After Sean McDermott Changed Tunes

For years, NFL head coaches have tiptoed around HBO’s “Hard Knocks” like it was some cursed object. Now? It’s landed right in the lap of the Queen City—and Sean McDermott isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet. With the league getting desperate after college teams like UNC bailed, the Buffalo Bills became the latest crew under the reality TV microscope. And Josh Allen, the face of Bills Mafia and the heartbeat of Orchard Park, just walked into it. Let’s just say—he’s not thrilled. Neither is McDermott.

“The training camp chapter of ‘Hard Knocks,’ the win-loss percentage, is not great,” McDermott said recently. “We know that. We can’t let it get in our heads, but we have to find a way to get around that. To be transparent, that is my No. 1 concern and challenge.” And while some members of Bills Mafia might brush it off as superstition, stats aren’t exactly encouraging.

Out of 22 teams featured on Hard Knocks, only eight made the playoffs. A brutal 12 didn’t even finish the season with a winning record. The 2007-08 Chiefs and 2016-17 Rams both sank to 4-12. That’s the kind of company McDermott wants no part of. Yet on the flip side, the 2021-22 Cowboys went 12-5, showing that not all hope is lost. Plus, let’s not forget—the Bills are a different beast. Six straight playoff runs. A top-tier QB in Josh Allen. A team with January ambitions. Still, local insiders believe even Josh Allen won’t come out untouched.

In fact, the buzz around Saint John Fisher’s campus already hints at that spotlight. According to Matt Bove, “Josh Allen is a legitimate superstar. If you walk on the campus of Saint John Fisher, you’re going to see signs everywhere folks that say basically you walk here, you could be filmed. You’re giving consent… you might be on HBO’s Hard Knocks.” And while Bove noted that the camera crew in their blue shirts wasn’t intrusive, the presence was unmistakable.

Furthermore, that presence stretched wide—multiple fields, multiple cameras, and yes, the first Hard Knocks trailer already dropped. But it didn’t even include current footage. Instead, HBO used old camp shots and pressers. Even so, Bove admitted it gave off a “this is gonna be good” vibe. But the reality? The anxiety was real. As he shared, after asking Brandon Beane about Cole Bishop, he caught himself thinking: “Did I ask a dumb question?”

But that fear is nothing new. Reporters on site are wary of how easily their moments—smart or silly—could end up on cable TV. Just ask the guy who once had to run a lap for wording a question the wrong way. It’s all fun until Mike Vrabel claps back mid-presser or McDermott stares you down. However, Bills didn’t sit around sulking, but this version of Hard Knocks isn’t just about access. It’s arguably about navigating pressure, on and off the field.

Amid Josh Allen in the unwanted spotlight as McDermott changes tune

For the first time, Josh Allen’s Bills are front and center on HBO’s Hard Knocks, and truth be told, they didn’t ask for this. Orchard Park wasn’t exactly campaigning to let cameras inside the locker room. In fact, both head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane had spent years dodging the spotlight. And it makes sense—when you’re prepping for another shot at the AFC crown, distractions aren’t welcome. Yet here we are. Bills Mafia is officially on the Hard Knocks map, like it or not.

Even so, McDermott’s doing his best to shift gears. “It’s what happens when you’ve had success,” he said this week. “People want to kind of see what’s behind the curtain a little bit.” And to keep it real, he added, “We have nothing to hide. We are who we are. I think the cool part about this is people see us on Sunday, see us on gameday, now they get a chance to see that what we do on Sundays is exactly what we do Monday through Saturday.” A rare moment of openness from a coach who previously didn’t like that idea.

Meanwhile, McDermott’s not writing off the chaos entirely. Instead, he’s spinning it into a lesson. “The increased noise, if you will, is maybe in some ways good practice for us to really hone in and focus and get our focus where it needs to be.” And let’s be honest—if any team can handle the noise, it’s this one.

Because with Josh Allen leading the charge, coming off a headline-making offseason wedding, and James Cook pushing for a new deal, there’s plenty to watch. Mark your calendars—Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills drops August 5 on HBO Max.