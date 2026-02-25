Bills HC Announces Josh Allen Injury Update at NFL Combine

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 29: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks up at the scoreboard during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2024, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 29 Bills at Ravens EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240929010

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 29: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks up at the scoreboard during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2024, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 29 Bills at Ravens EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240929010

Essentials Inside The Story At the Combine, Buffalo Bills' new head coach spoke in confidence about Josh Allen

Allen is coming off a brutal, injury-plagued season

Buffalo's next chapter starts now

The Buffalo Bills opened a new chapter when head coach Joe Brady stepped to the podium at the 2026 NFL Combine for the first time. Naturally, the first topic thrown his way was Josh Allen’s foot. And the new head coach made it clear that the franchise quarterback is in a good place and trending the right way.

“Josh is, he just played three games, or however many games that was,” Brady said. “When a guy gets surgery, yet he was able to, when you guys see him in the games and not blink. There’s one guy you never worry about is Josh Allen.”

That kind of backing from a head coach is what fans need right now. With this, Brady clearly updated fans that Allen is recovering well and that fans don’t need to worry about his injury anymore. The quarterback went through a punishing 2025 season. He absorbed a career-high 40 sacks, but not every hit came from a missed block. At times, his urge to extend plays and create something out of chaos put him directly in harm’s way. That fearless style makes him a nightmare for defenses. However, it also adds wear and tear that cannot be ignored.

Meanwhile, the foot issue became impossible to overlook. Allen suffered the injury during the regular season, and it lingered long enough to require surgery on a right foot fracture. He even appeared on crutches at Brady’s introductory press conference on Jan. 29. Shortly after, Allen addressed it himself.

“It’s a little painful right now, but it wasn’t a crazy surgery,” Allen said in January. “Yeah, so I’m not too long. OTAs, I’ll be back, and it shouldn’t hinder anything.”

Now, Brady begins his first season leading the Bills with one clear objective: push this team over the hump and into a Super Bowl. Of course, that journey will not rely on Allen alone. The draft process has already begun behind the scenes, long before Buffalo makes its first call on draft night.

And the combine in Indianapolis serves as the starting point. Coaches and front office members spend days evaluating prospects before draft day arrives in Pittsburgh on Apr. 23. Workouts begin Thursday and wrap up Sunday, and every detail matters as the Bills shape what comes next.

Joe Brady is eager to work with Josh Allen

Back in early February, when Joe Brady joined The Jim Rome Show, he did not hold back about how he feels regarding Josh Allen.

“That guy right there, he means the world to me,” Brady said. “I said in the press, and I mean it with everything I got, I want him to get everything I believe he deserves. And all the lack of sleep, whatever it takes—I mean, he has the weight of the world on his shoulders, right? And anything I can do to help that. It’s a special relationship. I understand how important he is; he means to me. And I know he makes a lot of my play calls work, right? And so my bad ones, and, man, he’s special. That’s the reason he’s the MVP, and I love that man.”

Clearly, Brady understands what Allen means to Bills Mafia and to the city of Buffalo. Brady also praised Allen’s drive in a way that should excite Highmark Stadium.

“Yeah, he’s the most competitive person I’ve ever been around, right? And so, you know, we never speak of the mindset of, ‘Hey, we just want to go to a Super Bowl’… And as long as you have him in every game we have, we got a chance.”

That mindset said it all. This wasn’t about just getting to the big stage; it was about finishing the job. In 2025, Allen backed it up every Sunday. Over 17 games, he stayed calm, sharp, and played some of the cleanest football of his career: a 102.2 passer rating, nearly 3,700 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just 10 picks.

Then he added the damage with his legs: 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores. In total, he accounted for 39 touchdowns, with Buffalo’s offense moving to his rhythm, driven by a quarterback fully in control.

Now, Bills Mafia waits to see how that partnership grows under Brady’s leadership.