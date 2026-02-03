Bills HC Joe Brady Announces Plans for Josh Allen’s Offense After Major Coaching Hire

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Brady is focused on bringing new ideas after the playoff exit.

Mistakes in big moments showed where the offense still needs to improve.

The Bills are making key coaching changes to push them forward.

For new Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady, simply having a ‘powerful offense’ isn’t enough. After arriving as the quarterback coach in 2022, he has developed a deep understanding of the team’s offensive system. And yet, he emphasizes reinvention over repetition, explaining why freshness, new ideas, and challenging the QB can make all the difference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think the biggest thing is like defining what the next step is,” he told team reporter Maddy Glab on Monday while weighing in on the Bills’ offensive outlook. “Every year you have to reinvent yourself, and the thing that’s exciting to me is that regardless of the role, is that there’s going to be new ideas coming in. There’s going to be new people, and I want that. I do believe there’s an element of freshness and every year, you have to reinvent yourself.”

Brady also made it clear that simply repeating last year’s success would be a step backward for the team. The mindset stems from a dominating season this year. The offense relied heavily on the run game and left all 31 other teams behind in total rushing yards (2,714). They also amassed a total of 30 rushing touchdowns and finished 12-5. The team was just one win shy of its 13-4 record in the previous season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Brady knows the offense can’t be one-dimensional. He pointed to the wild-card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars as an example of when the passing game had to carry the load. In that 27-24 victory, the Bills’ ground game sputtered to a season-worst 79 yards, forcing Allen to put the team on his back with 273 passing yards and a crucial score. However, the offense couldn’t pull itself together against the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round.

While the unit delivered in all three phases, it was the costly mistakes that gave the game away. They recorded five turnovers that day, including two interceptions by Josh Allen and two lost fumbles. One of Allen’s passes was intercepted by defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian in overtime, which directly helped the Broncos secure a 33-30 win. The Broncos’ defense also sacked him three times. That’s why Brady believes not following last season’s playbook is for the best.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Jan 19, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20250119_bd_bk3_002

Meanwhile, the coach, who has worked closely with Allen over the past four seasons, spoke highly of his football IQ and emotional edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Josh is an elite quarterback, but he’s an incredible human,” he said. “And he can process information in a way, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve. And so just getting an opportunity to kind of dive into him and be around him and kind of learn what makes him tick, I think it allows us to be close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Brady also highlighted Allen’s intense competitiveness. He noted that the quarterback’s high standard of play is infectious and elevates the entire locker room. Meanwhile, Brady’s vision to turn his team into a winning contender isn’t just about recharging the offensive group. He’s building his staff from scratch to ensure his players ‌learn from the best.

Another fresh face joins Josh Allen’s team to bolster the offense

The Bills’ coaching lineup has undergone multiple changes this past week. Joe Brady recently hired Pete Carmichael Jr. as offensive coordinator after his promotion left the position empty. And now, he welcomes another key piece to improve the team’s passing attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills have brought in Drew Terrell as their wide receivers coach. The 34-year-old joined the team after serving in the same role with the Arizona Cardinals since 2023. Before this, he was with the Washington Commanders for two years.

Interestingly, Terrell has also flexed his muscle on the other side of the ball. From 2018 to 2019, he worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers under Ron Rivera. It also marked his debut in the NFL. As he joins the Bills this offseason, the critical task of developing young wideout Keon Coleman rests on his shoulders. He has done it before while helping Terry McLaurin post the first three of his five straight 1,000-yard seasons in Washington.

The overhaul wasn’t limited to the offense. The Bills also rebuilt their defensive leadership by bringing in former Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator, alongside a new-look position staff including cornerbacks coach Jay Valai and linebackers coaches Bobby April III and John Egorugwu. And they welcomed Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator. With so many arrivals, the Bills are betting on fresh ideas to elevate Josh Allen and reshape their offense.