“He Plays Street Football”: Josh Allen’s Playing Style Blamed for Bills’ Grim Super Bowl Prediction

Buffalo Bills fans have watched quarterback Josh Allen deliver countless unforgettable moments, but the ultimate prize has remained elusive. Allen enters every season with championship expectations, but not everyone is buying the hype. According to veteran analyst Rob Parker, Allen’s playing style will be the reason for the Bills’ Super Bowl misses in the coming years.

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“I’m convinced more than ever that they won’t get there,” Parker said on The Odd Couple Show. “I believe that Lamar has a better shot at getting there before Josh Allen. I really do. I saw Josh Allen last year in the playoffs. The reason that the Buffalo Bills lost was because of Josh Allen. I know he had three touchdowns, 349 yards, but guess what? Two interceptions and two fumbles. He cost them at the end of the half. He’s a risky player. Takes too many chances. He plays street football.

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“When he makes a play, and it breaks down, it looks great, and everybody’s all about Josh Allen. But then there are those moments when he doesn’t make those plays, and he does what he did against Denver, and it costs his team. I’m convinced he’s not going to get there. That the Buffalo Bills window will open and close and Josh Allen will not be able to get them where they want to.”

Parker’s main reference point is the Bills’ painful loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional round game. Allen recorded 349 yards, but had three fumbles and two interceptions.

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One of them was a major talking point as it came right at the end of the second quarter. With the Bills trailing 17-10, Allen decided to rush with the ball, only to lost the ball after taking contact from the Broncos’ Nik Bonitto. After the opposition retreived the ball, they scored a field goal, to make the score 20-10 going into halftime.

Now Bills did a good job to crawl back into the game, but it is these risks that Parker is talking about, which have cost Allen and the franchise the elusive Lombardi trophy.

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Josh Allen’s playing style is often described as unstructured, highly creative, and improvisational rather than strictly adhering to playbooks and structured formations. Donning this style, Allen has built quite a reputation for himself and arguably stands as one of the standout signal callers in the league now.

Allen represented the Bills in 143 games, where he threw for 34,017 yards while posting 249 passing touchdowns. While doing so, he has managed to achieve individual accolades, but getting the Super Bowl back to Buffalo remains.

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In the last eight seasons, Allen has spearheaded the Bills’ offense into the playoffs seven times. However, out of those, the closest he came to winning, or rather reaching the Super Bowl final, was during the 2020 season. However, Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs stood in his way in the AFC Championship game to deny Buffalo that opportunity.

While the team’s defeat should not fall on the shoulders of a single player, Rob Parker blames Josh Allen for the seven missed opportunities to claim the Bills’ first Lombardi.

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The opposite of Allen’s playing style could be someone who relies on traditional, textbook pocket-passing mechanics. Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford stands as a prime example of that, who even won Super Bowl LVI a few years back.

But then again, Patrick Mahomes is also known to have an off-the-script playing style. Yet, he won the Lombardi thrice. So, considering that, what do you actually make of Parker’s blunt assessment about Josh Allen?